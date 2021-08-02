ENTERTAINMENT
‘Take it easy on us’ Reality star Erica reacts as Prince flaunts his six-pack in new photos
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Erica Nlewedim has reacted after her colleague Prince Nelson Enwerem took to his Instagram page to flaunt his enviable six-pack in new photos.
In the photos shared to celebrate his 26th birthday, Prince was spotted wearing a trouser, hand gloves without a shirt, posing with a power bike.
As many of his fans showered him with birthday wishes and prayers, Erica, who reacted to the photos, said Prince should take it easy with his fans and colleagues.
Erica Wrote: Ahah price take it easy on us!
‘Please help me beg Davido not to sack me,’ – Isreal DMW cries out
One of DMW’s crew members, Isreal has publicly cried out for help by asking Nigerians to help him apologize to his boss, Davido, following reports that he has been sacked.
Recall that Davido sacked one Isreal DMW after he took to social media to drag the FBI following their order to arrest Deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari for working with popular fraudster, Hushpuppi.
According to Isreal, Nigerians are not helping with their negative comments about him on social media.
Speaking further, Isreal said that he is currently depressed and Nigerians should apologize to Davido on his behalf.
He also apologised to Davido, adding that he did not know the gravity of what he said.
In his words;
“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me, tru his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personally called to tell me. Am very sorry sir”
See how social media users are reacting to this;
@itz_raymaaly wrote “Davido temper justice with mercy. He has learnt his lesson”
@officialzkuda wrote “He will learn how to talk maturely and how to mind his business next time.”
@abodundeolagoke wrote “A man’s source of income is his ” life”, for those people laughing I pray your source of income is not threatened.”
BBNaija 2021: Peace emerges first Head of House in Season 6
Peace has emerged as the first Head of House (HoH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, ‘Shine Ya Eye’.
She only entered the reality show officially on Sunday, along with 10 other female housemates.
Peace was the second lady to enter the house after Angel. The 26-year-old Rivers indigene is a former TV presenter.
She has picked Yousef as her Deputy Head of House.
Emerging HoH comes with privileges such as stay in the HoH lounge and immunity from eviction.
Tonto Dikeh returns to Nollywood scene
Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has returned to Nollywood after nearly 4-year hiatus.
The actress is currently on the set of ‘Beggars Children’ alongside Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.
The is movie produced by Benedict Jonshon and directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.
Dikeh recently shared BTS photos from the ongoing production in Abuja.
Dikeh also shared some BTS photos to announce her return after nearly four years of the scene.
Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo’s 2017 movie ‘Celebrity Marriage’.
