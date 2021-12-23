Tagwayen Asali, popular Hausa twin brothers, set to wed fellow twins

Tagwayen Asali, the popular identical twins from northern Nigerian, are set to tie the knot with a fellow set of twins on the same day.

In a post via their official Instagram page, the brothers announced that the wedding ceremony would take place on January 8, 2022 in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state.

“Twins to marry twins in Katsina @ @Tagwayenasali (Hassan Sani Abubakar and Hussaini Sani Abubakar), Hassana Abdu Bawa and Hussaina Abdu Bawa will tied the knot in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State on January 8, 2022,” the post read.

The duo, born Hassan Sani Abubakar and Hussaini Sani Abubakar, are renowned for their songs which are predominantly in Hausa.

The brothers, who are born in Kano state, kick-started their music journey at a young age. They started singing professionally in 2003.

After coming through with ‘Gyara Kayan Ka’, their debut album, they adopted the Hausa R&B/pop genre.

Hassan and Hussaini have since established themselves as popular figures among Hausa music lovers with several hit songs.

The pair have also hosted numerous TV series together and met with top figures in the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

In November, they hailed Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye and Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye for coming together years after the controversial split of Psquare.

“Family over everything, together stronger, happy birthday @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy #bloodisthickerthanwater,” they wrote.