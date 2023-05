Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday arrived Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the upcoming Arab League summit.

Saudi Arabia invited Syrian President Assad to a summit after Arab states agreed to reinstate Syria’s full membership in the league, which was suspended for 12 years due to his crackdown on protests.

The US and UK have criticised the move.

The US and UK are among the Western countries that have recently stated they will not restore relations with President Assad’s government.