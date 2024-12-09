Syrian President Assad in Moscow, granted asylum

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has fled to Russia, ending a 13-year civil war and more than 50 years of his family’s brutal rule.

Moscow gave asylum to Assad and his family, Russian media reported and Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

Assad’s fall wiped out a bastion from which Iran and Russia exercised influence across the Arab world.

Assad’s overthrow limits Iran’s ability to spread weapons to its allies and could cost Russia its Mediterranean naval base. It could also allow millions of refugees scattered for more than a decade in camps across Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan to finally return home.

