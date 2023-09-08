Sylvester Stallone shadow boxes with the Pope

Sylvester Stallone is known for playing Italian-American Rocky Balboa in the Oscar-winning film from 1976, but today he was caught sparring with one opponent he probably never expected to face.

For his meeting with the Pope at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican City, the action star was accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, as well as his brother, Frank.

Playing up to his public persona, Stallone was seen sparring with the 86-year-old pontiff as he jested: ‘Ready? We box.’

He then raised his fists like a prized fighter before the pope, wearing his traditional white clothes and a skullcap, did his best imitation.

Posting about the encounter on Instagram, accompanied by an image of him holding five key rings with several keys on each, Stallone, 77, wrote: ‘Very rare and special moment. I was allowed to hold the KEYS that open EVERY single door in the entire Vatican City! Including the Sistine Chapel.