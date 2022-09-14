Sylvester Stallone covers second tattoo of wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has covered up a second tattoo dedicated to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, who filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage.

Stallone once again tapped Oklahoma City artist Zach Perez to design a brightly covered leopard face to mask the tattoo of Flavin’s eyes on his left arm.

This is the second Flavin-themed tat Perez has covered for Stallone; shortly before news broke of the divorce filing, he transformed a huge portrait of her face into an image of Butkus, the dog from “Rocky.”

Following reports that a dramatic fight over a new (unrelated) dog named Dwight led to the demise of the couple’s relationship, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.” He admitted they disagreed about “how to care for the dog,” however.

A canine companion wasn’t the original plan for Stallone’s first tattoo cover-up, either, with artist Mike DeVries saying Wonder Woman was the actor’s top choice.

DeVries told People he talked Stallone out of that idea, which he thought wouldn’t “work” because of the superhero’s signature tiara; “All of [Flavin’s] hair would just shine through,” he said.

While it was DeVries who inked the Flavin portrait back in 2007, Perez wound up covering the piece with Butkus.

In her divorce petition, filed in Palm Beach, Fla., Flavin, 54, claimed the “Rambo” star “has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets” — but a source told Page Six, “It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie. Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!”

The former couple share three daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — who have been filming a reality show for Paramount+, though it’s unclear what will happen now that the family is in turmoil.

Perhaps Sly could make a cameo on “Ink Master” instead.