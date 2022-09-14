CELEBRITIES
Sylvester Stallone covers second tattoo of wife Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone has covered up a second tattoo dedicated to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, who filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage.
Stallone once again tapped Oklahoma City artist Zach Perez to design a brightly covered leopard face to mask the tattoo of Flavin’s eyes on his left arm.
This is the second Flavin-themed tat Perez has covered for Stallone; shortly before news broke of the divorce filing, he transformed a huge portrait of her face into an image of Butkus, the dog from “Rocky.”
Following reports that a dramatic fight over a new (unrelated) dog named Dwight led to the demise of the couple’s relationship, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.” He admitted they disagreed about “how to care for the dog,” however.
A canine companion wasn’t the original plan for Stallone’s first tattoo cover-up, either, with artist Mike DeVries saying Wonder Woman was the actor’s top choice.
DeVries told People he talked Stallone out of that idea, which he thought wouldn’t “work” because of the superhero’s signature tiara; “All of [Flavin’s] hair would just shine through,” he said.
While it was DeVries who inked the Flavin portrait back in 2007, Perez wound up covering the piece with Butkus.
In her divorce petition, filed in Palm Beach, Fla., Flavin, 54, claimed the “Rambo” star “has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets” — but a source told Page Six, “It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie. Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!”
The former couple share three daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — who have been filming a reality show for Paramount+, though it’s unclear what will happen now that the family is in turmoil.
Perhaps Sly could make a cameo on “Ink Master” instead.
CELEBRITIES
R. Kelly found guilty in federal kid porn trial
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was convicted Wednesday on federal child pornography charges following a monthlong trial in Chicago.
It comes on top of a 30-year prison sentence handed to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer in June after he was found guilty of sex-trafficking and racketeering in a separate federal case in Brooklyn.
Jurors in the Chicago trial began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly, 55, was accused of videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, as well as of rigging his 2008 state trial on child porn charges, for which he was acquitted.
He was convicted on six out of the 13 counts he faced, according to CBS Chicago.
Co-defendant Derrell McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, was also charged with conspiring to obstruct justice by rigging the 2008 trial, as well as two counts of receiving child porn. Another co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, faced a count of conspiring to receive child porn. Both were found not guilty on all counts, the outlet said.
Prosecutors, during the trial, said the “Ignition” singer was “a sexual predator” who had used his fame to prey on underage girls and record the abuse on video.
“Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years,” Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told the jurors, using the fallen star’s full name. “He committed horrible crimes against children. … All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out.”
The evidence against Kelly included graphic videos of the Grammy-winner abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter — who previously gave damning testimony against him under the name “Jane.”
“That child, who had no prior sexual experiences in her life, was forced to lay on that floor while that man sitting right over there urinated on her,” Pozolo said in her closing argument. “That degrading act is forever captured on that video. That abuse is forever memorialized.”
Now 37, Jane testified that Kelly had sex with her “innumerable times,” sometimes along with other teenage girls that he had asked her to recruit.
Kelly’s attorneys, meanwhile, painted the prosecution witnesses as “perjurers, blackmailers and extortionists.”
Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean specifically called out Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen, who testified she stole a sex tape from the singer — as well as one of his former associates, Charles Freeman, who asked him for $1 million to return an incriminating sex tape. Both testified with immunity.
“They came in here to tell the government’s version of the truth,” Bonjean said during her closing argument Tuesday.
With Post wires
CELEBRITIES
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family.
“Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert Inbaal Honigman told the British newspaper The Daily Express.
“Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss.”
Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, gave up their royal duties as Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January 2020 due to ongoing issues like media scrutiny and inner turmoil within the family.
However, that has not stopped the public from analyzing the couple’s every move during high-profile events.
Since Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, Markle has been called out for everything from an “awkward” exchange with royal aides over flowers to most recently showing PDA at Wednesday’s procession.
“They’re part of the procession,” one critic tweeted. “Is it too much to expect them to walk in their line? even the horse could stay in their position for 20+ minutes walk. yet meghan [and] harry couldn’t keep the formation at least until they reach the door?”
Another claimed the “Suits” alum had “no class,” writing, “I see Meghan still couldn’t manage the whole service without holding on to Harry.”
Honigman further explained to The Daily Express why Prince William, who is next in line for the throne, and his wife, Kate Middleton, did follow protocol.
“William is there in a public capacity,” the expert said. “He may have just lost his grandmother, but his job, as the eldest son of the King, is more important right now, than his grief.”
King Charles III was named head of the monarchy on Saturday after his mother’s death, and said in his first official address, “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
CELEBRITIES
Eminem, Snoop Dogg ended feud after Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm
Eminem revealed that he and Snoop Dogg ended their “little issue” after their close friend and collaborator Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm last year.
“We were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now,’” the “Lose Yourself” rapper explained on “Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2” Wednesday.
Eminem said he couldn’t remember who called whom to get the conversation started but said they both agreed the feud wasn’t worth it.
“I think there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album ‘The Mathers LP,’ ‘Bitch Please II,’” Slim Shady, 49, recalled.
“I think he wanted to do something with me, and maybe gave you the idea or something, and you just said something to the effect of, ‘Let’s hear what the song is first. Let’s hear what the type of song is.’”
At some point, the messaging got lost by the time it got to the “Sexual Eruption” rapper. Snoop, 50, took it as Eminem not wanting to “f–k with him.”
Once Dre became hospitalized, however, the two let bygones be bygones.
“‘Doggy Style’ changed my life,” Eminem said of Snoop’s 1993 album.
Dre, 57, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in January 2021. As he recovered, the music mogul said in a statement that he was “doing great and getting excellent care” from his medical team.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the statement read.
One year later, Dre, Snoop and Eminem came together with Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar to rock the Super Bowl halftime show.
