Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Just like Ada Ameh, activist Adetoun vows to beat up Kemi Olunloyo
Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has continued to attract threats over her comment on Dowen College’s Sylvester Oromoni’s death.
Popular Nigerian activist, Adetoun, made a promise to beat up Kemi Olunloyo in a video she shared on social media.
In the clip, Adetoun confronted Olunloyo via a phone call and blasted her for making claims about Sylvester’s death.
Sylvester was allegedly killed after being bullied by senior students at Dowen College because he refused to join their cult.
However, Kemi Olunloyo claimed in a viral audio that the late 12-year-old agreed to join the cult and to also drink engine oil that supposedly led to his death.
Adetoun blasted Olunloyo on a phone call and accused her of being a liar. She also proceeded to ask who appointed her as investigative journalist on Sylvester’s case.
According to Adetoun, Olunloyo cannot continue to use people’s name and situation to create content on social media. She also vowed to double the journalist’s beating if there was no police to stop her once she gets to her house. See the video below:
Actress Uche Elendu’s alleged lover boy threatens to dump her
The alleged young lover of Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has reportedly threatened to dump the actress over undisclosed reasons.
This was revealed by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls a few days after Uche Elendu refuted the claims that men are backrolling her frivolous lifestyles.
The blogger added that Uche Elendu has been taking good care of the boy identified as Ken hence wondering what is causing the issue in their relationship.
The post reads: I learnt there is trouble in paradise as Uche Elendu’s lover boy, Ken threatens to quit the relationship. Aah men, the way Uche has been taking care of this Ken guy eeehn.. hmmm
Actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife welcome a baby boy
Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola popularly known as Spiff, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy a few days after he bagged his master’s degree.
Samuel Ajibola took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers, accompanied by a picture of his wife’s pregnancy photoshoot.
The actor expressed appreciation to his wife, stating God has used her to multiply his seeds.
He wrote: I can’t thank God enough for you babe . He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits @sandrajibola ❤ #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy
Tonto Dikeh acquires brand new white convertible Bentley ride
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has gotten herself a brand new white Bentley convertible ride to add to her impressive cars garage.
Tonto Dikeh’s actress colleague, Doris Ogala broke the news of new Bentley ride via a post on her Instagram page.
Doris shared a video of the convertible new ride on her page with Humblesmith’s Osinachi playing in the background and showered her colleague with lovely words on her latest achievement.
According to her:
The king her self! My king Tonto this is loud ♥️ love you.” Check out her post below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXRHEfojOJU/
