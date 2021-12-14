Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Just like Ada Ameh, activist Adetoun vows to beat up Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has continued to attract threats over her comment on Dowen College’s Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

Popular Nigerian activist, Adetoun, made a promise to beat up Kemi Olunloyo in a video she shared on social media.

In the clip, Adetoun confronted Olunloyo via a phone call and blasted her for making claims about Sylvester’s death.

Sylvester was allegedly killed after being bullied by senior students at Dowen College because he refused to join their cult.

However, Kemi Olunloyo claimed in a viral audio that the late 12-year-old agreed to join the cult and to also drink engine oil that supposedly led to his death.

Adetoun blasted Olunloyo on a phone call and accused her of being a liar. She also proceeded to ask who appointed her as investigative journalist on Sylvester’s case.

According to Adetoun, Olunloyo cannot continue to use people’s name and situation to create content on social media. She also vowed to double the journalist’s beating if there was no police to stop her once she gets to her house. See the video below: