Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, gave her a heartfelt early birthday present before her death Sunday morning.

An insider said Hamel gifted the “Three’s Company” star with a “handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies.”

Somers died one day before what would have been her 77th birthday following her years-long battle with breast cancer.

The “Step by Step” actress “read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep, according to People.

Per the outlet, the romantic poem read in part, “What brand of love do I feel for my wife Suzanne? … The closest version in words isn’t even close.

“It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you.”

“There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations,” Hamel added. “Even the green shaded scholars of the Oxford University Press have spent 150 years and still have failed to come up with that one word.

“So I will call it, ‘us,’ uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful ‘us.’”

Another friend of Somers’ told Page Six that her beloved spouse was by her side when she passed away.

“She died in her new ‘all green home’ in Palm Springs in her sleep with her loving husband by her side,” they said.

The late actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed her passing to us Sunday morning.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said in a statement.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Hay added that Somers’ family and friends had planned to gather Monday for her birthday.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” he added.

“A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

Somers and Hamel met in 1969 on the short-lived competition show “Anniversary Game.” The two tied the knot in 1977.

While the two had children together during their nearly 50-year marriage, the actress shared son Bruce Jr. with ex-husband Bruce Somers.

Somers was also stepmother to Hamel’s children, Stephen and Leslie, from his previous marriage, as well as a grandmother to six grandchildren.