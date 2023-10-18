Suzanne Somers’ loved ones have come together to mark her 77th birthday just two days after her death.

The “Three’s Company” star died “peacefully at home” following a years-long battle with cancer on Oct. 15.

And on Tuesday, Suzanne’s husband, Alan Hamel, and son, Bruce Somers, celebrated the late actress’ big day by lighting the candles on a birthday cake.

“Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne,” the family captioned the sweet video shared to Suzanne’s Instagram.

“So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives.”

“We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com,” they went on. “We would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you.”

In the clip, Suzanne’s nearest and dearest, including her grandchildren, can be seen gathered around the heart-shaped cake while singing “Happy Birthday.”

“We love you!” Alan emotionally said in the video as he covered his face with his hands.

The poignant get-together came just one day after Suzanne’s son Bruce penned a touching tribute to his “warrior” mom on social media.

Taking to social media Monday, Bruce — whom Suzanne shared with her ex-husband, Bruce Somers Sr. — posted a sweet photo of his famous mom giving him a kiss on the cheek.

“She soared higher than most can dream,” he began his heartfelt Instagram post. “She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask.”

“She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that. Growing up, it was us against the world. And then she took the world by storm,” he continued of his “fearless” mother.

“Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I’ll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there,” he went on. “But I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was okay.”

Bruce Jr. thanked Suzanne for being “the best mother any son could ever dream of,” adding, “I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine. I love you so dearly.”

“Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday,” he wrote. “Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, Heaven is lucky. 🥰🥲😇❤️🙏🍀”

Suzanne was also a stepmom to Stephen and Leslie Hamel from her husband’s previous marriage, and was a grandmother to six grandkids.