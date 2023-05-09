Suspension: Ayu knows fate May 26

A Benue State High Court in Makurdi has fixed May 26 for judgment in a suit seeking the removal of the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, from office.

Justice Wilfred Kpochi of the state high court had on March 27 granted an interim order restraining Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the PDP.

The judge made the restraining order following an ex parte application brought before the court by a PDP chieftain, Conrad Utaan.

Utaan’s suit followed Ayu’s suspension by his Igyorov ward executive committee over allegations that he engaged in anti-party activities.

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, adjourned the suit for judgment after the plaintiff and defendants adopted their processes in the matter.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for Ayu, Yakubu Maikasuwa (SAN), raised preliminary objections, arguing that the issues raised by the complainant fell outside the jurisdiction of the court as they were internal affairs of the party.

Maikasuwa also noted that as a political party, the PDP has internal dispute resolution mechanisms to address its affairs, adding that Utaan did not utilise that option before rushing to court.

But the plaintiff’s counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), argued that the issues did not fall within the internal affairs of the PDP, insisting that “there is a judicial precedence.”

“In the interpretation of the constitution of a political party, the court is entitled to exercise its jurisdiction,” Ukala argued.

After listening to both counsel, Justice Maurice Ikpambese adjourned the matter till May 26 for judgement.