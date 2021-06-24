NEWS
Suspending Twitter in Nigeria was a tough decision FG took – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has admitted that the suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria was a very tough decision the Federal Government had to take.
He said it was a tough decision because many Nigerian youths also use the platform for business.
Mohammed spoke at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos at the meeting of Information Managers of APC Government.
He described the social media as a double-edged sword, providing opportunities and challenges perhaps in equal measure.
“For the information and communication manager, the so-called new media provides the ultimate test. As you all know, we recently had to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria because of the threat posed by the gross abuse of the platform to the nation’s peace and unity.
“Twitter is the platform of choice for separatist campaigners, especially those of them residing outside the country, who use it to issue directives to their followers in Nigeria to attack our security forces as well as to burn police stations and INEC offices.
“It was a tough decision to take, considering that many of our youths also use the platform for business. Such is the challenge posed by the social media. At its request, the government has agreed to engage with Twitter and, hopefully, we can both chart a path forward, without compromising our national interest.
“While many have accused us of stifling the press with the ban, we say Twitter is just one of many social media platforms being used by Nigerians. WhatsApp, which is most used by Nigerians, is there. And there is Facebook, Instagram, Google hangout, etc,” he said.
Mohammed said leveraging the new information and digital technology would undoubtedly facilitate the work of government information and communication managers.
He stated that the multiplicity, immediacy and pervasiveness of the platforms of information dissemination meant that more people could be reached much faster.
“Ordinarily, that should be a good thing. But when you remember that those who are trying hard to distort the information you are putting out also have access to the same technology, you will realize the meaning of the paradox of technology that I spoke about earlier. In other words, the democratization of the technology of information dissemination is posing new challenges to us.
“Anyone can wake up this morning and decide to become an online newspaper publisher, online television station owner, online radio station operator, a purveyor of news, photographs and videos using the numerous Social media platforms.
“They spread whatever information that catches their fancy without engaging in the rigours of accuracy, fact-checking and fairness imposed by the traditional media. But there is another problem: They have their own public, and this public believes whatever information they put out! To worsen matters, the traditional media is now increasingly regurgitating whatever is put out by these emergency purveyors of information,” he said.
“Then, and this is avoidable, there is the painful lack of synergy among managers of information and communication in all strata of our government. The clear demarcation of responsibilities is breached at will, as we seem to be competing against ourselves. Information Managers rarely compare notes, thus duplicating efforts while the myriad of information being generated from the various programmes I have listed above do not percolate enough to the grassroots, because the managers at lower levels do not utilize them well, or perhaps are not even aware of them,” he added.
NEWS
Nursing school suspends students for not welcoming Buhari during President’s visit to Borno
The management of the Borno State College of Nursing and Midwifery has suspended 30 students for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited the state on June 17.
A letter of suspension from the college to one of the students obtained by SaharaReporters showed that they were suspended for one week from June 21 to June 28 over the action.
The letter reads, “You are hereby suspended from the college for one week with effect from today 21st June 2021 for disobedience of executive order to welcome the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, GCON (on the 17th of June 2021).
“You are expected to report back to college on the 28th of June 2021 along with your parent or guardian.”
A staff member of the school said about 30 students were affected.SEE
“Thirty of the students were suspended, not one. I don’t know when it now became compulsory to go and greet the President in the sun. Even we staff members were forced to go and welcome him,” he said.
There were reports that the state governor, Babagana Zulum, paid N350 million to mobilise the crowd for the visit of Buhari to the state.
It had been exposed that the governor considered the spending necessary to ensure that the Nigerian leader was not booed during his official visit to the state on Thursday.
There were fears ahead of the President’s visit that he would be greeted by protesters or booed because of the insecurity in the state.
“It cost Zulum N350 million to mobilise the crowd they touted as Buhari’s supporters,” a source in Borno State government had told SaharaReporters.
“When President Buhari visited Lagos last week, they had to fly him over the city in a chopper because of a hostile crowd,” another source had added.
Governor Zulum had earlier urged residents to show appreciation to President Buhari during his visit.
The governor in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday gave reasons the people of the state should honour the President when he arrived in Maiduguri.
NEWS
Baba Ijesha pleads not guilty
Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation.
Baba Ijesha is being arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offence and Domestic Violence Court over sexual assault charges.
Baba Ijesha pleaded not guilty to a six-count charge bordering on the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.
The offences contravene Sections 135, 259, 262, 263 and 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, following the plea, requested that the defendant should be remanded by the court.
Meanwhile, the lead defence counsel, Mr Dada Awosika (SAN), in a bail application supported by a 29-paragraph affidavit, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in liberal terms.
The bail application was brought pursuant to Section 105(2) and (3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2015, and Sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
Awosika said, “I will wish to note that the issue of bail, especially on an offence of this nature, is a constitutional right.
“This is a right the defendant has been deprived of for the past 48 days when he was unlawfully held by the police.
“We are also not unconscious of the JUSUN strike which made it difficult to bring him to court,” he said.
The counsel prayed the court to grant the defendant bail, saying that it was guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.
“Imagine if this man is kept in detention for many years and is found innocent, will there be any restitution? No.
“Justice and fairness should be done.”
In response, Adeyemi urged that the defendant should be denied bail because according to her, the defendant is a flight risk and can influence witnesses, if granted bail.
In Adeyemi’s words, “I want to bring to my lord’s attention the nature of one of the offences – sexual assault by penetration – which carries life imprisonment.
“Bail is a discretionary right, it is not a constitutional right.
“On the nature of the offence and the strength of the evidence, there is a prima facie case before your lordship.
“The court should take judicial notice of the crime which is rampant in society.”
Adeyemi added that the prosecution had six witnesses in the case.
The presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo stood down proceedings to give a ruling on the bail application
NEWS
Another lady gang- raped, killed in Abuja (PHOTOS)
A young lady was found dead after she was allegedly gang- raped by some unidentified men.
The identity rape victim is yet to be ascertained.
The incident happened at Phase 3 Dagbana Jikwoyi, Abuja on Wednesday night.
According to information gathered, the lady was strangled to death after she was raped.
Her body was found beside an abandoned building in the area.
SEE PHOTOS
