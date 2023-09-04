Suspended Ogun LG boss regains freedom from DSS custody

Hon. Wale Adedayo, the suspended chairman of Ogun State’s Ijebu East Local Government Area, has been released

He was released on Monday morning after been held since last Friday by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Speaking shortly after his release, he revealed that the DSS had summoned him as a result of a complaint that he was making inciting remarks that might endanger public tranquility.

The suspended LG boss, however, claimed that he had informed the DSS that, aside from his claim that local governments received no funding from the state government over the previous two years, he had never made any other inciting remarks.

He declared that despite his difficulties thus far, he had not been shaken and that he would undoubtedly challenge what he believed to be his unlawful removal from office last Thursday.

Adedayo said other chairmen in the state supported the letter he wrote to Chief Olusegun Osoba, the state’s former governor, informing him of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s wrongdoings. However, he was surprised that they could all abandon the fight to ensure good governance at the local level.

Recall that the suspended chairman had sent a letter to the state’s former governor, Osoba, accusing the current governor, Dapo Abiodun, of embezzling public funds and had also submitted a petition to the anti-graft organizations with the same claims.

However, the allegation has been rejected by the Joint Account and Allocation Committee in the state, which is tasked with managing the local government federal allocations, and it is confirmed that every fund approved by the Committee passed through the various Local Council Accounts.