A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, saying he must face probe on a number of “crimes against humanity.”

Fani-Kayode, writing on his Twitter page, noted that Emefiele must be brought to justice for his alleged funding of terrorism, massive corruption, treasonable acts among others.

SaharaReporters on Friday reported that President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy,” a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms,” the statement added.

Reacting on Twitter, Fani-Kayode wrote, “The beast called Godwin “The Greed” Emefiele has finally been suspended. He is the living manifestation of everything evil and never has a single individual destroyed Nigeria as much as him. His atrocities are legion. I am happy for Nigeria and for Central Bank that he has gone.

“Now he must face the full wrath of the law for his crimes against humanity, his treasonable acts, his funding of terrorism, his massive & monumental thievery & corruption, his wicked and barbaric ways, his conspiracy to thwart the will of the Nigerian people and his attempt to subvert & scuttle our democracy. He must and will be brought to justice.”