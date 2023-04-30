Suspended Adamawa REC claims he acted within ambit of law

Hudu Yunusa Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, has stated that he announced results from 69 polling units in the April 15 supplementary election due to security pressure.

Ari in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba explained his involvement in the controversial announcement of the winner of the governorship election in which Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) of the APC was declared winner against the incumbent governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP.

Ari in the letter , a copy of which was sent to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the Director-general of the Department of State Services, usuf Magaji Bichi , stated that he acted within the law to prevent a delay in announcing results because the results brought by presiding officers from 69 polling units differed from those uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) portal.

He noted that he faced several risks during the election, including attempts to replace him with the administrative secretary, threats of violence, appointment of “illegal” officers, and police presence around his house.

He stated, “It was based on this that I compiled all the polling unit results and declared the winner of the election based on the highest number of valid votes scored by the candidate of the APC.