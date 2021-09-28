NEWS
Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ dump lady’s corpse beside church in Ondo
The body of a young lady was on Tuesday dumped on the road in Akure, the Ondo State capital by yet to be identified persons.
The corpse of the lady whose identity is yet to be known was found around Redeemed Church and CAC Oke-Temidire, in the Oke-Ijebu area of the state capital.
According to sources, the corpse was allegedly dumped by ritualists suspected to be internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’
They were said to have driven off after dropping the dead body.
Residents of the area were seen trooping to the scene where the corpse was dumped, the body was wrapped in white cloths.
Also, items such as cream, sponge, tablets, bra, and clothes packed inside a black nylon bag were placed beside the corpse.
A telephone number written on a small sheet of paper with the name Joy was also inside the black nylon beside the body.
When contacted, the Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident but said investigations has commenced.
According to her, the police was yet to suspect foul play in the matter as her body was not mutilated.
Sanwo-Olu makes 2 fresh appointments
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Salami Sikiru Adeniji as the Permanent Secretary and State Auditor-General.
Ogunlana Obafemi Musa was appointed as Permanent Secretary and Auditor-General for the Unified Local Government Service.
A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, explained that both appointees, who are substantive Directors of Audit in the Office of the State Auditor-General, were nominated from the pool of qualified candidates after a rigorous two-month screening between November and December 2020.
Muri-Okunola maintained that the process culminating in the emergence of the two candidates was in strict compliance with the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Laws of Lagos State (2015).
The statement noted that Mr. Salami’s appointment was consequent upon the statutory retirement of the erstwhile State Auditor-General/Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Helen Deile, on 24 August 2021.
The appointment of Mr. Ogunlana will become effective upon the retirement of the current Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General for Unified Local Governments on October 3, 2021.
Noting that the selection also involved a high-level Committee comprising the Chairmen of State Civil Service Commission, State Audit Service Commission and the Head of Service, Muri-Okunola stated that both appointments are, however, subject to the confirmation of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Congratulating the new appointees, the Head of Service expressed confidence that the new appointees possess the qualities, competencies and critical experience required to serve in their new duty posts.
Lawyer involved in alleged N421million scam shortlisted for ‘elite’ rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria
Nigerian lawyer, Dr Christian Chizindu Wigwe allegedly involved in N421 million scam is one of the 130 legal practitioners shortlisted for the award of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank for 2021.
Wigwe is one of the 35 lawyers shortlisted in the academic category for the award of the ‘prestigious’ rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for 2021.
According to the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC), Hajo Bello, the shortlisted candidates emerged from both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, “preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021”.
Meanwhile, a 2006 report alleged that Wigwe’s law firm, Wigwe & Wigwe was involved in N421 million scam.
The scam also allegedly involved an erstwhile permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Dr. Julius Makanjuola, who was dismissed by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004.
A part of the report reads, “The police also discovered that all six applications for payment for compensation covering five communities in Anambra State were handled by one law firm – Wigwe and Wigwe, based in Lagos.
“The investigators wondered why only one lawyer was engaged by the entire six communities.”
A source privy to the case said “Wigwe & Wigwe is owned by one Chris Wigwe then practicing in Lagos. His company was involved in a scandal. Today he’s now Prof Christian Chizindu Wigwe of Faculty of Law Rivers State University of Science & Technology. He’s applying to be conferred with the rank of SAN as an academic. That’s Nigeria for you. He believes that everyone has a short memory! May God help us.”
From the report, it was gathered that Dr. Julius Makanjuola and four other directors in the ministry were arrested at the time and taken to the force
headquarters, Abuja in respect of payments made to certain individuals as
compensation on land allegedly acquired by the ministry.
Other directors involved in the scandal, according to police interim report, included Patrick Ajumobi, (Director Joint Services), who admitted processing two of the payments amounting to N65 million, deputy director joint services, R. Udaku, who dealt directly with the permanent secretary during the course of processing the payments and the deputy director, finance and supply, Eroma.
The fraud at the ministry was uncovered when the erstwhile Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma took it upon himself to scrutinise policy files on the day-to-day activities of the ministry, and in the process, he stumbled on some files (six of them) relating to payments of a total of N421 million as compensation in respect of various lands purportedly acquired by the army.
Danjuma also observed that payments were made without any reference to him, and that the beneficiaries did not append their signatures on the vouchers before payment was effected, with all payment vouchers stamped.
Following the discovery, the minister requested the then Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith to set up an investigating team to look into the matter, to recover the amount involved, and bring the culprits to justice. He also handed over photocopies of six policy files to the investigating team to facilitate their work.
It was in the course of police investigation that the permanent secretary and four directors whose roles were questionable in the payment were arrested for interrogation.
The police also observed that while the Okoro community in Isokpo, Ekwere local government area of Rivers State applied for N40.7 million compensation, surprisingly, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing evaluation team recommended for them, the sum of N107.1 million.
He added that out of this figure, N25 million had already been paid out. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing officials who indulged themselves in this questionable act for personal reasons, because government interest was not protected at all, were to be invited to justify their action.
The police also discovered that all six applications for payment for compensation covering five communities in Anambra State were handled by one law firm – Wigwe and Wigwe, based in Lagos.
The investigators wondered why only one lawyer was engaged by the entire six communities.
Also, two companies based in Lagos and Port Harcourt respectively assisted in effecting the payments. The investigating police team had visited Anambra and Rivers states to ascertain whether these communities actually received the money and whether they also demanded claims.
The police team was also to, among others identify the lands and persons who received payment on behalf of the community, to ascertain if actually, the community received payment and if they did, the amount paid; to locate local government chairmen and traditional rulers of the various communities to confirm their alleged roles and to recover documents in respect of the payments
Middle Belt Forum lambasts Northern governors for opposing rotational presidency
The National President Of Middle Belt Forum has warned that Northern Governors are seeking the break-up of Nigeria by their resolve at their Kaduna meeting that power would not shift to the South in 2023.
According to Vanguard, MBF President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu described the position of the governors as a threat to the unity of the country and a dangerous signal that could threaten the foundation of the country.
He also reminded them that they were not speaking for the people of the Middle Belt who should not be classified as northerners as there was nothing like a monolithic North anymore.
“The Governors of the North should first and foremost realise that there is nothing like a monolithic North again. Secondly they should know that the Middle Belt can never be part of such a position that is anti-people. So they should all hide their faces in shame for saying power will not go to the south in 2023.
“They should remember that because of what happened to (MKO) Abiola, in 1999 we zoned the presidency to the South-West not just South. The country has maintained that rotation so that peace can reign in the country and no part of the country will feel alienated.
“Therefore, in this situation, for them to insist that presidency should be retained in the North after that zone has completed its eight years tenure in 2023, is a shame.
“It means they want Nigeria to break up. That is what they are after. They are not lovers of Nigeria. They are the people who hate Nigeria and it is obvious by the position they took yesterday.
“But they must realise that the Middle Belt is not with them because there is no more monolithic North. Even the traditional rulers of Middle Belt who were invited to that meeting in Kaduna were not with them. They were in attendance and watched what transpired but I can assure you that their hearts were not there.
“On the issue of VAT, we know that Governor Wike and his Lagos counterpart felt it was not proper for them to generate VAT and get so little.
“The matter is currently at the Apex court and it is not for anyone to say anything or take a position at this moment. It is the Supreme Court that will determine the position of the constitution and the matter will be rested for good,” he said.
