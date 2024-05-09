A suspected thief has been caught while allegedly trying to steal a generator from a compound in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in Wahabi Larinde Street, Mafoluku Oshodi.

NewsDay gathered that the suspect was caught by one of the tenants in the compound .

A source said the suspect, gained entry into the compound in the early hours and tried to make away with the generator while the owner was still asleep.

The tenant was said to have raised an alarm and the suspect was apprehended after attempting to escape.

He was then forced to carry the heavy generator on his head.

See photos below;

