Suspected terrorists have killed at least six farmers and kidnapped 20 women at the Maganda Junction on Allawa-Pandogari Road in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

A resident, Salihu Adamu, who confirmed this, said the deceased were four men and two women.

He stated that the six farmers were returning to Allawa town in Shiroro LGA from Pandogari town in Rafi LGA when bandits opened fire on their cars.

“The bandits planted land mines on the road. And on sighting a convoy of vehicles heading to Allawa from Pandogari, they (bandits) opened fire on the vehicles, killing six people, comprising four men and two women. Three people sustained injuries and two trucks loaded with foodstuffs were burnt down,” Adamu was quoted by Daily Trust.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, on Monday in Minna, while reacting to a protest over hardship, had said, “On the issue of insecurity, I can rightly say that we have noticed a significant increase in security level in Niger State. Our farmers have gone back to their farms.”

The governor also banned mass purchase of foods in the state’s local markets by traders from other states in the country.