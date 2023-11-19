Suspected kidnappers kill pastor, abduct wife in Kaduna community

The Pastor in charge of the second Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Damakasuwa, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Amako Maraya, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The wife of the deceased was also abducted by the gunmen.

A source, who is an elder in the Church said the gunmen stormed the community around 11 pm on Friday.

According to the source, “On Friday night, the gunmen invaded the community and went to the Pastor, gunned him down and abducted his wife to an unknown destination.”

He further explained that about three months ago, the gunmen had attempted kidnapping the son of the clergyman but were repelled with the help of the community, adding that the son of the Pastor was injured in the process.

He explained that the gunmen had earlier called in the morning of Saturday, demanding N3 million ransom from the family, adding that since then, they have not called again.

He stated that there has been tension in the community since the incident occurred.

He called on security agencies and the government to help rescue the widow who is traumatised at the moment.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, did not respond to calls put on his phone.