Suspected IPOB, ESN members write Anambra community, threaten Attack

The police in Anambra State have disclosed the deployment of personnel to Ukwulu community in the Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State following a threat by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack them.

ESN is the militant arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Some persons who identified themselves as ESN members had written to the community, threatening to attack if they continued to disregard sit-at-home order.

Residents of the community on Sunday morning saw a notice pasted there, warning that they would be attacked if they continued to disregard the sit-at-home order, Daily Post reports.

IPOB initially directed a sit-at-home exercise in the South-East every Monday to protest against the continued detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. However, it later announced that the sit-at-home exercise should only be observed on days Kanu is to appear in court.

But despite IPOB’s U-turn, some gunmen have been enforcing the sit-at-home exercise in the South-East.

The notice pasted in the community by the suspected ESN members read: “Respect yourself Ukwulu about sit-at-home, to avoid crying had I known. We are watching you since (sic), and you people are disobeying us because of dead Nigeria.

“From Monday upwards, disobey us again and have yourself (sic) blamed. ESN is coming for you.”

Regarding the threat, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Encheng Eworo, has deployed police reinforcement team to Ukwulu community, and urges the residents to help the police with credible information aimed at identifying the bad elements among them.

“The CP calls for calm while thanking the members of the public and the community for prompt circulation and calling the attention of the police and other security agencies.”

Ikenga said the command was monitoring situations in the community.