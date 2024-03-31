Suspected herdsmen kill civil servant in Edo

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a civil servant identified as Inofomoh Gabriel at his farm in Jattu community, the headquarters of Uzairue clan in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident happened last Wednesday.

A source who disclosed this to newsmen said the deceased also worked at Auchi Polytechnic before his untimely death.

He said his corpse was discovered on Saturday in the bush with several machete cuts all over his body.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said they suspected that the farmer might have been killed by herders who have been kidnapping farmers in their farms in the area and in some cases killed some of their victims.

According to him, the farmer who is also a staff of Auchi Polytechnic, went to the farm last Wednesday. But when he didn’t come back home, the community organised a search party that combed the bush for him.

“The community became worried after two days of his disappearance as there was no information on his whereabout coupled with the fact that no one contacted his family demanding ransom,” he said.

He said the matter has been reported at the Jattu Police Division, while a source at the station confirmed the incident but said he was not authorised to speak.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he would get back after contacting the divisional police officer in charge of Jattu Division.