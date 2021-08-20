NEWS
Suspected herdsmen abduct two Nigerian university lecturers, others
Two lecturers at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu and others have been robbed and kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along ABSU-Isuikwuato Road.
Chairperson of ABSU’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), V. U. Nkemdirim, said the incident took place around 6 pm on Thursday.
He identified the affected lecturers as Rev. Prof. S.O Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry and a Methodist minister, and Don Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication.
They were said to be travelling in separate cars.
According to Nkemdirim, the two lecturers ran into Fulani herdsmen who were robbing motorists.
“After the robbery, the herdsmen took the two lecturers and some others away.
“As of now, they’re yet to be seen. However, the Camry belonging to Dr. Chris Afulike has been seen with his phone inside the vehicle,” the lecturer said.
Nkemdirim added that the families of the lecturers confirmed the incident, and the University management has been involved in the matter.
He also said ASUU national body and necessary security agencies have been contacted.
NEWS
Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB’s Registrar for another 5 years
President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term of five years.
The President also on Friday approved the reappointment of Prof Abubakar Rasheed as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for another five years and Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second term of four years.
Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Friday, said the appointments were based on the recommendation of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
Buhari also approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years.
The President similarly approved the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years.
The statement said Oloyede and Rasheed’s appointments take effect from August 1, 2021 and that of Mebine took effect from 17.
Bobboyi’s appointment will take effect from August 21, 2021.
The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari, has, upon the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.
“The two appointments are for a tenure of five (5) years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021.
“Also reappointed is Dr. Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four (4) years with effect from 1st August, 2021.
“It will be recalled that Mr. President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four (4) years to sustain the efforts at sensitizing Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.
“To give further impetus to mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five (5) years with effect from 17th August, 2021.”
NEWS
Abuja highway shut for Buhari
The explanation by the Presidency on President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from the burial of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has turned out to be a ruse.
In May, Buhari shunned the funeral of Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash near the Kaduna airport.
The ill-fated aircraft was carrying the then COAS and nearly a dozen officers, including aides. The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) demanded an investigation.
The Nigerian leader’s failure to attend the final rites for Attahiru was widely condemned. The deceased was in office for only four months.
Citizens wondered why Buhari, a retired General, did not physically pay his last respect to an incumbent Army chief who passed away while on official duty.
In his response, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said his principal dislikes the idea of closing roads and security men molesting people for right of way.
”The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets.
“Because he doesn’t like this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way”, Shehu claimed.
But on Friday, as the President headed to Kano for the wedding of his son, Yusuf and Zahra Bayero, the highway leading to Abuja airport was shut.
Motorists, commuters, logistics operators, among others, were caught in a gridlock that lasted hours.
“Missed my flight, I am so pissed. Some people probably had health emergencies. Our leaders make those who put them in power suffer, it’s really bad”, a citizen, Hassan, fumed.
Many got to their destinations – airport, hospitals, shops, schools, workplaces, appointment venues – behind schedule.
Presidential movements cause heavy traffic in the nation’s capital and other states. Security personnel usually block the road hours before the motorcade passes.
That of flight landing is worse as controllers advise pilots, regardless of plane status and fuel level, to remain in the air until they get clearance to land.
Yusuf and Zahra’s union will take place Friday afternoon after Jummah prayers, amid the surging third wave of COVID-19.
Since the outbreak in 2020, Kano has been one of the worst hit states in terms of numbers of cases and deaths.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode joins APC governors for Buhari’s son’s wedding
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has joined some All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs for the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son.
Buhari’s only son is getting married to a daughter of Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi.
The town is already agog and security operatives have mounted strategic positions across Kano.
In some pictures he shared on social media, Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the Buhari administration, was seen in the company of some APC heavyweights.
Some of the governors seen with FFK were Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).
Isa Pantami, Minister of Digital Economy, also posed for Photographs with Fani-Kayode.
He posted the pictures on social media with caption: “Flew into Kano with my friends and brothers Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State, Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima, Senator Ali Ndume, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Hon. Minister Isa Pantami, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and others for the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, to HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado Bayero.”
Here are the pictures:
