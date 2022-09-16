NEWS
Suspected cultists kill Yabatech student
Suspected cultists on Thursday evening shot dead an unidentified student of Yaba College of Technology.
The incident happened around 9 pm in the school premises.
The student was shot twice while other students ran for safety.
A student, Tayo Aina, noted that she was behind the student that was shot.
In a jittery voice, she said, “I was going for night class because my final exam is tomorrow and the next thing I heard was a gunshot and the guy behind me fell.
“I can’t say exactly but they were about two to three guys who were standing and I could see one with a gun as I ran for safety.”
Another student, who only identified herself as Mujibat stated that the level of cult shootings and killings in the school had to be stopped.
She stated, “It was a day to our matric during my National Diploma days when someone was also killed. It’s not the first time this is happening and no development has been made towards the issue at all.”
Mujibat noted that she was also on her way to the night class when she heard gunshots and students running helter-skelter for safety.
Confirming the story, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the incident was true.
He stated, “The DPO of the area already visited the scene and confirmed that the incident did happen.”
He also noted that further details would be released by the police after investigations.
All efforts to reach the school’s Rector proved abortive.
NEWS
Scores killed as rival Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorist groups clash in Borno
The deadly rival clash between the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and terrorists of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, also known as Boko Haram, has resulted in the death of many fighters from both sides in Borno State.
One of those killed in the fierce battle is “Kundu”, one of the commanders Boko Haram.
The fight happened between Dikwa and Bama local government areas.
A security source said that Kundu and his team were on a robbery mission when the ISWAP intercepted them on six motorcycles, each conveying three fighters.
Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and a counter insurgency in Lake Chad confirmed the fight.
He said, “A heavy fight ensued between the terrorists resulting to dozens of casualties on the side of the Boko Haram terrorists, while few ISWAP terrorists were wounded.
“The Boko Haram terrorists took to their heels leaving their motorcycles to the ISWAP terrorists.”
NEWS
Man arrested after performing Umrah for Queen Elizabeth
Saudi authorities have arrested a man who claimed to have travelled to the Muslim holy city of Mecca to perform an umrah pilgrimage on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.
The man, a Yemeni national, published a video clip of himself on social media on Monday at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site, where non-Muslims are forbidden.
In the clip, he held up a banner saying: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.”
The footage was circulated widely on Saudi social media, with Twitter users calling for the man’s arrest.
Saudi Arabia forbids pilgrims to Mecca from carrying banners or chanting slogans. While it is acceptable to perform umrah on behalf on deceased Muslims, this does not apply to non-Muslims like the Queen, who was supreme governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican communion.
Security forces at the Grand Mosque “arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality who appeared in a video clip carrying a banner inside the Grand Mosque, violating the regulations and instructions for umrah”, said a statement carried by state media late on Monday.
“He was arrested, legal measures were taken against him and he was referred to the public prosecution.”
NEWS
Lagos govt may close Ladipo, Oyingbo markets
The Lagos State Government on Thursday threatened to shut down both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets indefinitely next Thursday over traders’ indiscriminate waste disposal.
The government explained that the move became imperative following the markets’ refusal to pay for waste services, and poor waste management at the markets.
The Lagos State Waste Management Agency’s Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, who made this known said traders in both markets engaged in unwholesome environmental practices.
The unwholesome environmental practices, he said, continued in the markets despite repeated warnings.
“Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.
“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets,” Odumboni was quoted as saying in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Folashade Kadiri.
He added, “We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities.
“However, these efforts are being tainted by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.”
He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.
