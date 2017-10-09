Suspected cultists kill 15 in Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists, in what seemed like a door-to-door attack, have killed 15 people in Agip/Mgboshimini area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Those killed by the gunmen include both indigens and non-indigenes, a nursing mother, a husband and his wife among others.

Gory pictures from Agip/Mgboshimini shows corpses littered all over the area with some bodies burnt and others severed with bullets and machete cuts.

Several detachments of Police are presently in the area.