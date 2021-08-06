NEWS
Suspected cultists behead KwaraPoly student
Suspected cultists have killed a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin simply identified as Olawale.
The head of Olawale which was cut off elsewhere by the suspected cultists was kept in a black nylon bag and dropped in the Challenge area of Ilorin.
Olawale who was a student of Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin also sells and repairs phones at Challenge in Ilorin before he was killed.
Shop owners and friends of Olawale were shocked to see his head in the black nylon bag, flung in a place not far from his shop.
One of the male shop owners who craved anonymity said in an interview with Vanguard,”We saw a black nylon bag with blood oozing out of it when we came to open shop. The nylon bag was dropped when nobody was here.
“It was in an attempt to know the cause of the blood that we discovered that it was a human head and it happened to be that of Olawale who used to be one of us. We still saw him yesterday”
Also, the mother who confirmed the development expressed her agonies in an interview with journalists.
According to the mother, “Olawale left home past 8pm on Monday morning. But when he didn’t return on time which was unusual of him, I called his number several times but there was no response. We now decided to report at the ‘A’ Division police station and also go to his school and search hospitals if perhaps he had an accident.
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer gives update on IPOB leader after Thursday’s visit
feanyi Ejiofor, the Lead Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client is in high spirits in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Ejiofor disclosed this in a statement on his verified Facebook page on Thursday evening.
He said: “I just left the DSS Headquarters now along with my colleagues, after our routine visit to Our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is strong in his convictions, and very much high in spirit.
“He extended his best compliments/wishes to millions of his supporters across the World, fans and all Umuchineke.
“Your prayers and supplications formed part of his larger request.
“Our interactions dwelt much on our professional services, which highlights remain private.
“May the Mighty Name of Chukwuokike be praised forever. Victory is certainly ours. Thank you all and remain blessed.”
Things not getting better in Nigeria, Sultan cries out
The Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has lamented that things are not getting better in the country.
He spoke in Gombe during the 3rd Conference of the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), an amalgamation of about 52 Da’awa groups in Gombe.
The Sultan, who lamented over the high cost of living and insecurity bedevilling the country, said action must be taken by political leaders and elite to address the issues.
“We must tell ourselves the home truth and stop deceiving ourselves that things are getting better. The truth is, things are not getting better. Therefore, the earlier we know things are not getting better the better for us, so that we can sit down and find means and ways of solving our problems.
“We must work hard to tackle the insecurity, hunger, poverty and all the negative things afflicting our great country. We have problems, yes we know we have problems and I have said it before that things are not just normal and right in this country, but we can make things normal and right by Allah’s wish, so we have to work hard,” he said.
“People are suffering and we have few people that have so much and too many people that have nothing, yet we are not helping the poor,” he added.
He advised the government to get adequate food supply and store, so as to sell at a much subsidised rate to the common man.
The monarch emphasised that without food, the country cannot experience peace, security and development, “And without development we are just a bunch of people sitting down.”
Abubakar admonished leaders to take leadership as a challenge that God has given to them, and, “therefore, do good to the people in order to get admitted into Paradise in the hereafter.”
He also lamented that the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has been meeting quarterly to discuss the same issues.
“We are discussing the same issues again and again without implementing what we have been discussing. That shows that something is wrong with us as leaders and we must sit down and find those things that are wrong with us, to tackle the insecurity before it envelops and devours all of us,” he warned.
The monarch also admonished religious leaders to stop being sentimental on their pulpits by misleading people for monetary gain or to get more followers.
Third wave hits harder as 35 Ogun corps members test positive, 18 in Niger
New data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday, showed that weekly COVID-19 deaths in Africa reached a record peak in the week that ended on August 1, marking the highest seven-day toll since the onset of the pandemic in the continent.
The data released during a virtual press conference facilitated by APO Group, showed over 6,400 deaths were recorded, a two per cent rise compared with the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for over 55 per cent of the fatalities.
Death trends are on the rise in 15 countries, and 12 have reported higher case fatality rates than the African average of 2.5 per cent over the last month.
With more than 172,000 deaths, Africa accounts for over four per cent of the 4.2 million COVID-19-related deaths recorded globally to date.
New Vaccines Introduction Officer at WHO Regional Office for Africa, Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe, said: “It is a sad day for Africa. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones. Deaths have peaked week-on-week on the continent and after a slight dip, COVID-19 cases are surging again. The latest data tells us that Africa is still on the crest of the third wave, still recording more cases than in any earlier peak and that we cannot take anything for granted.”
According to the WHO, COVID-19 cases rose by 19 per cent to over 278,000 in the week ending on August 1. South Africa accounted for 29 per cent of the cases, which remain close to Africa’s record high of 286,000 weekly cases recorded in early July.
Twenty-two African countries have seen cases rise by over 20 per cent for at least two weeks running. The highly transmissible Delta variant has been found in 29 African countries, while the Alpha variant has been detected in 39 countries and the Beta variant in 35.
In Nigeria, the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has continued to ravage as the country on Wednesday night recorded four new deaths and 747 cases, ranking the highest daily infection figure in nearly six months. The last time the country confirmed cases above 747 was on February 18 when 877 cases were recorded.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new infection figure has raised Nigeria’s total infection number to 176,011 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,167.
A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that about a third of the daily infections in Nigeria on Wednesday was recorded in Lagos. The city, as the disease’ epicentre, reported 488 cases, while Akwa Ibom followed with 121 cases, and Oyo State ranked third with 29 cases. The NCDC added that Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples out of its estimated 200 million population.
With active cases in Nigeria jumping to 8,626, hospitals across the country will further be put under severe pressure as the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) lingers. The doctors strike began on Monday and its biting consequences are already taking a toll on Nigerians.
