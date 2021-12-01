breaking
Suspected bandits write letter to police in Zamfara over planned attacks on churches
The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed it received a threat letter to attack churches in Gusau, the capital of the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, said the letter was dropped at the police command headquarters by unknown persons.
He made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.
According to him, the police were yet to establish the authors of the letter. The command, however, assured the Christian community in the state that the police would give them adequate security.
“We are yet to ascertain where the letter came from, but considering the current situation in the country, we will not just sit down and overlook the content of the letter.
“We are going to deploy adequate security to all churches and even mosques during prayer sessions and services.
“I have directed that adequate security personnel should be deployed to churches and even the mosques from next Friday.”
It will be recalled that it was recently reported that bandits have written to the Christian community in Zamfara informing them of the writer’s intention to attack churches in the state.
Dollar shortage: Foreign airlines stop ticket sale to Nigeria-bound travellers
As dollar shortage in the Nigerian economy continues to hit the air travel industry harder, foreign airlines flying into the country have stopped local travel agencies and firms from selling tickets to intending inbound Nigeria passengers
The carriers also barred Nigerian travel agencies from selling tickets to intending passengers whose travel itineraries neither originate nor terminate in Nigeria.
This is known in air travel parlance as SOTO ticket, meaning Sold Out, Ticketed Out.
The move is currently affecting many Nigerian students abroad who are seeking to buy tickets from Nigerian travel agents to come home for the Yuletide.
Majority of them are now being forced to consider buying their tickets from travel agencies based overseas.
The latest move by the international carriers follows their inability to repatriate their ticket sale proceeds running into several billions of naira in the last one year.
As of October, the International Air Transport Association (the global trade body for international airlines) said foreign carriers operating in Nigeria had been unable to repatriate about $207m in ticket sale proceeds to their various head offices abroad.
The Central Bank of Nigeria is rationing the sale of dollar to international airlines and other sectors of the economy as the country battles to meet dollar demands.
However, economic and financial experts have queried the rationale for the CBN’s rationing of the greenback when the nation’s external reserves are still above $40bn.
Local travel agencies told our correspondent that most of the foreign airlines stopped sale of SOTO tickets due to the exchange rate problems in Nigeria, which they said had made it difficult for them to repatriate their revenues.
“Most airlines don’t want to sell SOTO tickets again because of the exchange rate problem in Nigeria, which is affecting them; they couldn’t move their revenue out of Nigeria,” an official of Peacock Travels and Tours, a major local travel agency, said on condition of anonymity because she was not authorised to speak on the matter.
The official of another agency said aside from the difficulty in repatriating revenue, SOTO tickets might not pay the foreign carriers because of the international exchange rate among countries.
Findings by our correspondent revealed that British Airways stopped local travel firms from selling tickets to inbound Nigeria passengers about two weeks ago. BA also barred the local firms from selling SOTO tickets.
It was further learnt that other carriers including Lufthansa, Air France and KLM had joined in barring local travel agencies from selling SOTO tickets.
According to foreign airlines and travel agencies, more international carriers take similar decision in coming days or weeks.
A British Airway official confirmed the development anonymously and explained that the decision was taken because IATA had told foreign airlines that SOTO tickets were putting more pressure on the Nigerian economy due to the increase in foreign carriers’ demand for dollars from the CBN.
“IATA confirmed to us that we (foreign airlines) are putting pressure on the Nigerian economy when we sell in naira tickets that are meant to be sold in dollars. An example is a London-New York-London ticket. That itinerary has nothing to do with Nigeria. But most passengers, especially Nigerians, prefer to buy those tickets from Nigerian travel agencies because it is cheaper. A lot of passengers who don’t even have business in Nigeria prefer to buy their tickets in naira because it pays them. So we had to take this decision to avoid putting more pressure on the naira,” a BA official said on condition of anonymity because there was no official approval to speak on the matter yet.
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM spokespersons could not be reached as of press time.
The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents, the umbrella body for travel agencies/companies in Nigeria, Susan Akporiaye, could not speak with our correspondent because she was on air transit as of press time.
The media aide promised to get back to our correspondent.
The lingering shortage of forex in Nigeria had forced the naira to crash against the United States dollar on the IATA platform last month.
As a result, airfares on Nigeria routes that are priced in naira had increased considerably.
The development came amid struggles by foreign airlines to access forex from the CBN to repatriate ticket sale proceeds running to over $208m.
I the naira had fallen against the dollar last month on the IATA ticket pricing template from 415/dollar to 444/dollar, forcing travel companies to sell tickets at higher prices.
Buhari receives South African President Ramaphosa in Aso Rock amid Omicron COVID-19 concerns
President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has received the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Ramaphosa arrived at the Villa at about 10 am on Wednesday and was received by Buhari. He, thereafter, inspected a guard of honour and was treated to a 21-gun salute.
His visit to the Villa is coming hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the first three cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, saying they are linked to passengers from South Africa.
Details later…
Insecurity: Akeredolu orders closure of notorious ‘Zamfara boys’ night club in Ondo
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the immediate closure of a popular of night club in Ondo State.
The club, Mai Asubahi Night Club and GidanBarau situated in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo was said to be notorious with criminal activities.
According to the Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the club was being operated by a gang popularly known as ‘Zamfara boys’ engaging in drug peddling and underage prostitution.
Three months ago, the governor had also closed down a popular night club known as Bola Komo in Akure, the state capital over the issue of insecurity.
In the statement, the closure became imperative following the spate of insecurity in Ore and its environs which was alleged of being fueled by the club.
The statement read “The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has ordered the immediate closure of Mai Asubahi Night Club and GidanBarau, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.
“The closure became imperative on the heels of growing security concerns among residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area over the criminal activities of a gang known as Zamfara boys, who specialize in peddling hard drugs/illicit substances and underage commercial sex hawking.
“The Governor has, consequently, ordered the Commander of the State Security Network, (Amotekun) to mobilize personnel to effect this directive forthwith.”
