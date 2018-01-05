Suspected Badoo kingpin petitions IGP over sealing of his Lagos property

Suspected Badoo kingpin, Alaka Abayomi, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the sealing of his business premises by officials of the Lagos State Government, describing the action as unlawful and a breach of his fundamental human rights.

Building Control Agency (LASBCA) few days ago.

Alaka said the sealing off of his properties by the state’s building control agency was based solely on the security report supplied by the state Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, alleging him to be a Badoo kingpin.

Copies of the petition have been sent to the office of IGP, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Human Right Commission of Nigeria, the Police Service Commission, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs amongst others.

Alaka, who spoke through his Principal Counsel, Barr. Tunde Ojehomon at a press briefing in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the common request in the petition is that an independent investigating team be set up to look into the allegation against him.

The counsel, in a statement issued at the end of the press briefing, said: “The last time the case came up which was 12/12/17, the court adjourned the suit for definite hearing to early this year. It is shocking how the respondents have again come to the public declaring our client, applicant before a superior court of record wanted over allegation of Badoo cult killing on the same subject matter in FHC/L/CS/1503/17.

“As though the above was not enough, in the early hours of 3rd of January, 2018 the business premises of our client were again sealed by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) based solely on the security report made available to the Lagos State Government by CP Edgar Imohimi alleging our client to be a Badoo kingpin.

“Even though we are putting our papers together to seek legal remedy against what we perceive as unlawful sealing of our client’s property, we have resolved to resort to and exhaust all available administrative remedies in the light of the recent events that have concretized our suspicion that CP Edgar Imohimi has a personal axe to grind with our client.

“To this end we have written petitions against the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, in the person of CP Edgar Imohimi. The common request we made in all the petitions is that an independent investigative team be set up to look into the allegation against our client that is free from CP Edgar Imohimi’s control or supervision.

“It is our earnest belief that once the above request is ensured, the truth about this case will come to the fore. We therefore urge the public to remain calm and be wary of antics that will be prejudicial to their minds pending the outcome of a proper investigation.

“We further urge the officers of the Nigerian Police Force to operate within the confines of the rule of law and refrain from acts that will be prejudicial to the interest of our client and the society at large until the court determine the case before it.”