Saturday, March 18, 2023
HomePOLITICSSurulere election: Confusion over candidature of LP’s Olumide Oworu
POLITICS

Surulere election: Confusion over candidature of LP’s Olumide Oworu

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
6

Ahead of Saturday’s election in Surulere I, there is confusion over the candidature of Labour Party, LP, member Olumide Oworu.

The youthful Oworu is seeking to unseat the incumbent Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, listed Bode Adedayo as the LP candidate.

On Friday, an affidavit bearing Adedayo’s name, address and other details circulated on the internet.

Opponents are mocking the LP and Oworu, saying he may not be on the ballot despite his spirited campaign.

But his supporters insist the actor remains the candidate and will defeat Elliot tomorrow.

The argument is continues off and on social media as the people of Surulere wait to see whether Oworu or Adedayo would be on the ballot.

 

Previous article
Alexander Isak Fires Newcastle To Within Sight Of Premier League Top Four
Next article
Emirates cries out over $85m trapped funds
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network