Supreme Court to hear PDP suit seeking Uzodinma’s sack, Ihedioha’s return
The Supreme Court will soon fix a date to hear the motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanding the sack of Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma.
The party, through its lawyer, Phillips Umeadi filed additional processes in relation to the motion filed in 2020.
The PDP wants the Supreme Court to reverse its decision that removed Emeka Ihedioha as Governor months after he won the March 9, 2019 election.
The respondents to the motion on notice marked: SC/1384/2019 are Uche Nwosu, Action Peoples Party (APP), Uche Nnadi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The PPD faulted the apex court for declaring Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner after disqualifying Nwosu on the grounds that he was nominated as the candidate of both the Action Alliance (AA) and APC.
The opposition is demanding that the court declare that both the AA and the APC did not produce a candidate in view of Nwosu’s double nomination and his disqualification by the court on December 20, 2019.
The PDP urged the court to order that Uzodinma was not a candidate by himself or of any party, and to order INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to him.
The suit is seeking a certificate of return for Ihedioha as the duty elected Governor “having scored the second highest number of votes in the said election sequel to the judgment of this court in Appeal No: SC/1462/2019″.
The PDP said the APC could not have substituted the Nwosu with Uzodinma as the candidate because such is not recognized under the Electoral Act.
“Senator Hope Uzodinma could not have been a candidate in the election as an independent candidate as such right is not available to him.”
“Emeka Ihedioha, who scored the second-highest number of votes after Senator Hope Uzodinma, from the judgment of this court, ought to be issued a certificate of return by the fourth respondent (INEC) and sworn in accordingly”, the motion read in part.
Anambra 2021: Native doctor, Nwanwuo emerges PRP’s governorship candidate
The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) on Wednesday elected a popular native doctor, Dr. Nnamdi Nwanwuo as its flag bearer in the Anambra governorship election.
The governorship election will be held in just over four months – November 6.
Nwanwuo was returned unopposed after two other aspirants, Chidebere Mba and Humphrey Anaso stepped down.
PRP National Secretary, Babatunde Ali, said the primary election was credible and peaceful.
Ali predicted that the party would defeat the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
The chieftain commended other contestants for withdrawing from the race for Nwanwuo.
“PRP is the only party that recognises the place of people in governance. This country has hope because what we have done today will be on record”, Tribune quoted him as saying.
Mba denied rumors that he stepped down after collecting money.
“Whoever is making such allegations will attract God’s wrath. I can’t sell my conscience for nothing,” he said.
Anaso explained that he withdrew because “Anambra North has not finished their tenure. I’m from the central”.
Nwanwuo, in his remarks, promised to give priority to health, education and agriculture.
The PRP candidate will face Charles Soludo (APGA), Andy Uba (APC), Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP).
Two PDP lawmakers join Ayade in APC
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday lost two more members of the House of Representatives from Cross River state to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).
The two lawmakers are Lego Idagbo and Michael Etaba.
It would be recalled that the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade recently decamped from the PDP to the APC.
The defections were announced on Tuesday by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila after reading letters from the two lawmakers.
This defection is the latest in the gale of defection that continues to rock the PDP.
The defections were protested by Toby Okechukwu, the deputy minority leader.
Shinkafi obeys Matawalle; dumps APGA for APC
The former National Secretary and Governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Shinkafi made this known on Monday.
Shinkafi told his teeming supporters in his house that contrary to public opinion, he didn’t join the APC for material gain.
“I am leaving APGA not because I don’t like the party but I am living APGA in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State,” Shinkafi said.
“I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, as such I see no reason why I should not join him”.
He maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and has been in the party for 19 years where he rose up to the rank of the National Secretary of the party.
“Those who are thinking that I am defecting to APC because of material things are wrong,” he added.
“I have decided to defect to APC as from today Monday 28, 6 2021 and I am calling on all my supporters to also join me in the APC.
“I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC and I will however continue to relate with those who chose to remain in the APGA because of our long-existing relationship”.
Shinkafi also thanked the Anambra State Governor and the National Chairman of APGA for the support and assistance they rendered to him during his stay in APGA.
