NEWS
Supreme Court strikes out suit against PDP on zoning, rotatory policy
The Supreme Court has struck out a suit instituted against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enforce the zoning and rotatory policy of the party in the 2023 Presidential election.
The Apex Court on Friday in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro struck out the suit on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction to entertain it.
A presidential aspirant of PDP and former Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Cosmas Ndukwe instituted the suit against his party praying for an order to compel it to uphold the zoning and rotatory policy of the party.
Specifically, the Presidential aspirant sought an order of the court to compel PDP to zone the nomination of its presidential candidate to the South East geo-political zone of the country.
However, Justice Jauro held that the suit was not justiciable on the grounds that the nomination of candidates for elections is an internal affair of political parties.
Justice Jauro invoked section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to give a final resolution of all issues raised in the suit to prevent them from becoming statute barred.
Ndukwe, currently Abia State Commissioner of Trade and Investment had sued the PDP, the Chairman of the party’s Primary Election Planning Committee and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and others, praying that the scheduled primary election of the party be halted
He accused the PDP of refusing to honour its zoning arrangement under which he claimed, PDP ought to have zoned its presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election to South East.
He is also aggrieved over his disqualification from participating in the presidential primary election on grounds of alleged anti-party activity.
Ndukwe filed along with the substantive suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022, an ex-parte application, for an order to restrain the PDP from going ahead with the primary election until his suit was determined.
In a ruling on April 28 this year, Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja declined to grant the ex-parte motion seeking to stop the planned primary election as argued by the plaintiff’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN).
Instead, Justice Okorowo ordered the PDP and the other defendants to appear before the court on May 5 to show cause why the primary election should not be stopped in view of the pending suit by Ndukwe.
Dissatisfied with order to show cause on why its primary election should not be stopped, PDP and others approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja with a request that the ruling of the high court be set aside on grounds of jurisdiction and competence of the suit.
In the appeal filed in Anyanwu’s name, the appellants claimed that the high court Judge erred in law by denying him a fair hearing in breach of section 36 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.
They argued that the plaintiff’s originating summons was not ripe for hearing and that the time for the defendants to file counter affidavit against the suit had not lapsed when the judge gave the order.
The appellants claimed that the court erred in law when it failed to aver its mind to the provision of Section 84 (15) of the Electoral Act 2022, before making the order to show cause.
They further stated that the Judge erred in not directing the plaintiff to put them on notice but rather, directed them to show cause on an ex-parte application allegedly anchored on an incompetent originating summons.
The appellants sought the Court of Appeal to void and set aside the order of the Federal High Court of April 28 asking them to show cause on why the primary election should not be stopped.
The Court of Appeal in its decision of July 15 agreed with PDP and others that the Federal High Court ought not to have entertained the suit on the ground of lack of requisite jurisdiction.
Ndukwe on his part felt dissatisfied with the Court of Appeal decision and proceeded to Supreme Court to have his suit entertained.
Justice Jauro in the Supreme Court decision, however, held that the Court of Appeal was right in holding that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to intervene in the matter.
He held that several judicial precedents have been established to the effect that the selection and nomination of candidates for elections are internal affairs of political parties and that no court should dabble in it.
However, rather than remitting the case to the high court for the determination of the substantive matter, Justice Jauro invoked section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to give final judgment, striking out the suit for want of jurisdiction and competence of the suit.
At the Supreme Court proceedings, Paul Erokoro SAN stood for Ndukwe while Mahmoud Magaji represented PDP.
Other Justices of the Supreme Court in the panel are Amina Adamu Augie who presided, Mohammed Lawal Garba, Tijani Abubakar and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim.
NEWS
70 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Dozens of people have died after a boat carrying migrants and refugees from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast, according to the Syrian and Lebanese governments.
On Friday, the Lebanese transport minister said that 71 people had died in Thursday’s disaster.
The Syrian government had previously said that 20 survivors were being treated in Basel hospital in Tartous.
The Syrian transport ministry cited survivors as saying the boat left from Lebanon’s northern Minyeh region on Tuesday with between 120 and 150 people onboard.
Samer Qubrusli, the Syrian director general of ports, said search operations were ongoing on Friday. He had previously said that rough seas and strong winds had made the rescue operation difficult.
The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.
NEWS
Again, electricity workers threaten to shut down national grid
The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), has again threatened to shut down the national grid.
According to the electricity employees, the two-week given to the Federal Government to resolve the crisis had elapsed.
Comrade Dukat Ayuba, the zonal organizing secretary, North West of NUEE, while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, explained that while negotiation was still on-going, the shutdown of the national grid was imminent.
According to him, the so-called privatization of the sector was a scam, explaining that nine (9) years after, nothing had changed to improve its activities, especially to the consumers of electricity.
He added, “That was why we kicked against privitazing the distribution sector, because the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. As committed Nigerians, we advised government against it. But the government was hell bent on doing so.”
He noted that the investors were still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years, stating that one would expect that with the coming of the investors, they would replace the obsolete equipment but nothing had been done.
He regretted that the nation still generates 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying that it is the same 5,000 megawatts that they used to generate, with no benefit from privitazation.
He added that the company now generates megawatts with higher tariffs, bringing hardships to the homes of millions of Nigerians and that is what all Nigerians are experiencing at the moment.
Wisdom Nwachukwu, a member of Central Executive Committe, noted that the federal government now wants to sell the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).
He stated that they were going behind meeting with some stakeholders and that they would not allow that, as they were patriotic Nigerians that want the best for the country.
Ado Gaya, the Vice President, North West, NUEE, while elaborating further, revealed that the 16 months demanded by the electricity workers is their legitimate earnings which involved 55,000 workers.
He explained that nine years after, the workers have not received a dime, regretting that many of the workers had died, while those who were laid off were suffering with their families receiving nothing to help them make a living.
NEWS
Father of one commits suicide in Imo
A middle-aged man identified as Austine (Biggy) has allegedly committed suicide at Umunwalo off CGG road Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.
The deceased, who hailed from Awo- Idimili, Orsu LGA, reportedly hanged himself in the early hours of Thursday.
The father of one was said to have died by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in his room.
The gory scene has since thrown the entire neighbourhood, especially the residents around the first bus stop, Umuoyo village into shock and mourning.
A community source, Deacon Dan Opara told DAILY POST that no suicide note was discovered but witnesses said his action might not be unconnected with economic hardship or failed marriage from his wife who reportedly left with his child after dumping him for another man.
Opara said why the deceased took his own life is not known as he was reported to look hale and hearty the last time he was seen by his neighbours before he committed the suicide.
A neighbour who pleaded anonymity said the co-tenant had knocked severally with no response but rather perceived a strange odour suspected to be chemical oozing out from within.
It was gathered that it was at that point that the neighbours forced open the door only for them to find him dead, with foam and blood in his mouth and nostrils. It is unfortunate that the young man decided to commit suicide.
“For some time now he had been behaving like someone who had a mental health problem.”
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident, describing it as accurate.
