Supreme Court rules on Govs’ suit against EFCC today

The Supreme Court will today rule on the suit filed by the 19 state governments contesting the constitutionality of the laws that established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the country.

The governors and the EFCC are eagerly awaiting the judgment of the apex court, which would confirm the legality or otherwise of the anti-graft commission.

The state governments, in their suit, had argued that the Supreme Court, in Dr Joseph Nwobike Vs Federal Republic of Nigeria, held that it was a United Nations Convention against corruption that was reduced into the EFCC Establishment Act and that in enacting the law in 2004, the provision of Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, was not followed.

They argued that in bringing a convention into Nigerian law, the provision of Section 12 must be complied with.

The suit was initiated by the Kogi State government and joined by the Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross-River and Niger.

A seven-member panel of justices, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, on Tuesday, fixed October 22 for a hearing.

The EFCC, however, expressed dismay over the call for the overhaul of their institution, stating that those pushing for such are “feeling the heat of its work.”

The EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

Uwujaren defended the significance of the commission, stating that Nigerians needed to fight against corruption.

“We are shocked by what is happening. Nigerians should see through this shenanigan and oppose it because I don’t see how this country can survive without the EFCC, given the kind of corruption problem that we have. Nigeria cannot do without the EFCC.

“I am worried that, with the kind of problem we have with corruption in this country, some people would go to court to challenge the legality of the EFCC.

