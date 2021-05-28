Supreme Court rejects APC’s suit challenging Obaseki’s qualification

The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Mr. Williams Edobor.

In a unanimous decision, a five-man penal of justices of the apex court, held that the Appellants failed to prove their case against Obaseki.

The court said it found no reason to set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which earlier dismissed the allegation that Obaseki tendered false credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in aid of his qualification for the governorship election that held in Edo state on September 19, 2020, Vanguard reports.

The Supreme Court awarded a cost of N1 million in favour of Governor Obaseki.



Earlier, protesting members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) barred journalists from gaining entry into the Supreme Court premises, but allowed some lawyers and politicians to gain access the court room.

“If we allow you people to go in and report the case now, it will appear as if we are not serious,” one of JUSUN members said.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on March 18, held that the case the APC and Edobor brought to vacate the January 9 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which authenticated Obaseki’s University of Ibadan degree certificate, lacked merit.