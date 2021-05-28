NEWS
Supreme Court rejects APC’s suit challenging Obaseki’s qualification
The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Mr. Williams Edobor.
In a unanimous decision, a five-man penal of justices of the apex court, held that the Appellants failed to prove their case against Obaseki.
The court said it found no reason to set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which earlier dismissed the allegation that Obaseki tendered false credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in aid of his qualification for the governorship election that held in Edo state on September 19, 2020, Vanguard reports.
The Supreme Court awarded a cost of N1 million in favour of Governor Obaseki.
Earlier, protesting members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) barred journalists from gaining entry into the Supreme Court premises, but allowed some lawyers and politicians to gain access the court room.
“If we allow you people to go in and report the case now, it will appear as if we are not serious,” one of JUSUN members said.
It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on March 18, held that the case the APC and Edobor brought to vacate the January 9 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which authenticated Obaseki’s University of Ibadan degree certificate, lacked merit.
Umahi sacks Ebonyi executive council
Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.
Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kenneth Ugbala announced the dissolution after the council’s meeting on Friday in Abakaliki.
He however pointed out some key officers were not affected by the first phase of the dissolution.
Those not affected, according to him, include SSG, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke; Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze and Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji.
Others are Commissioner for Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha; SSA Investment, Chioma Nweze and Commissioner for Capital City, Onyekachi Nwebonyi.
Commissioner for Road Infrastructure Concession, Nweze Kings, and his counterpart in charge of Works, Ogbonnaya Obasi as well as the SSA on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev Fr Abraham Nwali are also to remain.
The Special Assistants to the Governor office of the Deputy Governor, Capital City, Finance, Parks, Media and Medicals are also to remain in their positions.
Also all Personal Assistants to the Governor are also not affected by the dissolution.
Ugbala said the dissolution is to enable the government to carry out an appraisal of their performances
He said the dissolution does not mean that it is the end of the road for the affected exco members, pointing out they may still come back after the appraisal.
PFN advises Senate against Sharia Law in South-West
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised the Senate against introduction of Sharia Law in South-West zone of Nigeria through the ongoing constitutional review.
Its President, Bishop Wale Oke, also said that the National Assembly should not succumb to such agitation, capable of further plunging the country into major religious crisis.
Oke said rather, the lawmakers should direct their energies toward solving the mounting problems bedeviling the country, especially as its concerns the security of lives and property.
“The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more.
“Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West.
“As such, nobody should, through any subterfuge, bring it in, so as to cause crisis.
“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late.
“Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South-West; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country,” he said.
Oke said that secularity of the nation’s existence, devoid of any religious upheaval, should not be tampered with under whatever guise.
PFN leader, therefore, urged its members, who appeared agitated over the development, to remain calm.
He implored them to always comport themselves and avoid taking laws into their hands, and make peaceful coexistence their watchword.
IYC suspends #OccupyNigerDelta protests
The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has directed the suspension of three-day long protest with effect from 5pm on Friday, May 28, 2021.
The suspension of the protest which has shut down the Niger Delta region since its commencement on Wednesday is contained in a statement issued by the IYC Deputy National President, Comrade Saviour Olali, and the National Spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe.
The IYC recalled that it gave the Federal Government 30-day ultimatum to reconstitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) or face the risk of total shutdown of government activities in the Niger Delta including the closure of the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt and their state offices across the region.
The council said that at the expiration of the ultimatum, the planned protest was effectively carried out across the region.
It said the IYC leadership was so far satisfied with the level of compliance of its members in all the clans and zones across the region.
The statement said: “After thorough examination of the progress made so far and in due consultation with critical stakeholders across the entire Ijaw nation and especially with the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Council hereby directs the suspension of the three-day long protest with effect from 5pm today, Friday 28th May, 2021.
“The leadership of Council at the Zonal chapters and Clan levels are hereby informed to act accordingly and await further directives on the way forward.”
