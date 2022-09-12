NEWS
Supreme court ranks depletes again as Abdu Aboki bows out
The Justices of the Supreme Court will on Thursday, September 15 deplete to 13 when eminent jurist, Justice Abdu Aboki will bow out of the Apex Court at a valedictory session marking his formal retirement.
Justice Aboki clocked 70 years, being the statutory retirement age for Justices of the Supreme Court on Friday, 5th August, 2022, but the valedictory court session could not be held then due to the annual vacation of the Court.
Hon. Justice Abdu Aboki was sworn-in as Justice of the Supreme Court alongside seven other jurists on the 6th day of November, 2020, thus spending a rather short period of one year and eight months on the apex court’s bench.
His Lordship was born on 5th August, 1952 in Kano. He had his primary and secondary education in Kano State before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied Law.
Upon his graduation in 1976, he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in Victoria Island, Lagos; and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1977.
Justice Aboki was appointed a High Court Judge in Kano State Judiciary in 1987. He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2006; from where he came to the Supreme Court in 2020.
He had served in different capacities in many Committees at different levels of Courts in the course of his career.
He had equally attended several conferences and workshops where he presented scholarly papers within and outside the country.
A statement by the Director of Press and Information for the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande indicated that valedictory court session for Justice Aboki would hold at 10 am at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court and will be presided over by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.
The exit of Justice Abok has, however, depleted further the number of Justices on the bench of the Apex Court.
It would be recalled that Justices Mary Ekaego Peter Odili and Ejembi Eko had retired from the court this year.
The remaining 13 Justices of the court are: Olukayode Ariwoola, Ag CJN, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, Kudirat Motommori Olatokunbo Kekere Ekun, Inyang Okoro, Chima Centus Nweze, Amina Adamu Augie and Uwani Abba Aji.
Others are Lawal Garba, Helen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju, Ibrahim N.M. Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Tijjani Abubakar and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim.
NEWS
Zelenskyy blames Russia as Eastern Ukraine reportedly suffers blackout
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in the country’s eastern region which is suffering a ‘total blackout’.
Zelenskyy said this in a statement on social media.
“A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.
“No military facilities. “The goal is to deprive people of light and heat,” he said.
Al-Jazeera reports that this is coming a day after a counter-attack by Kiev’s troops forced the Russian army to retreat.
It said a large part of the embattled eastern Ukraine region suffered power blackouts and cuts in water supplies on Sunday and that the outages will likely affect about nine million people in the region, including territory controlled by Russia.
Oleg Synegubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region also confirmed the development in a statement on social media when he posted, “There is no electricity or water supply in several settlements. Emergency services are working to control fires at the sites that were hit”.
Recall that the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has entered day 200.
As the war rages on, thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, while scores of others were either killed or injured.
NEWS
FG asks court to order lecturers back to work
The federal government has referred the prolonged strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for adjudication. This followed the failure of dialogue between the union and the Federal Ministry of Education.
The government requested an order of the court for ASUU members to resume work in their various universities while the issues in dispute were being addressed by the NICN in line with the provisions of Section 18 (I) (b) of the TDA Cap T8. LFN 2004.
A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said the demand was contained in a referral instrument addressed to the Registrar of NICN, dated September 8,2022, and signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.
In the matter billed for mention at 9am today, the federal government asked the NICN to inquire into the legality or otherwise of the on-going prolonged strike by the ASUU leadership and members that had continued even after apprehension by the Minister of Labour and Employment.
It asked the court to interpret in its entirety the provisions of Section 18 LFN 2004, especially as it applied to the cessation of strike once a trade dispute was apprehended by the Minister of Labour and Employment and conciliation was ongoing.
Other requests included that the court should “Interpret the provisions of Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act, Cap T8. LFN 2004, titled, ‘Special Provision with Respect to payment of wages during Strikes and Lock-outs,’ specifically dealing with the rights of employees/workers during the period of any strike or lock-out.
“Can ASUU or any other union that embarked on strike be asking to be paid salaries even with clear provisions of the law.
“Determine whether ASUU members are entitled to emoluments or ‘strike pay’ during their period of strike, which commenced on February 14, 2022, more so in view of our national law as provided in Section 43 of the TDA and the International Labour Principles on the right to strike as well as the decisions of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association on the Subject.
“Determine whether ASUU has the right to embark on strike over disputes, as is the case in this instance, by compelling the federal government to employ its own University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the payment of the wages of its members as against the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) universally used by the federal government in the nation for payment of wages of all her employees in the federal government Public Service of which university workers including ASUU members are part of or even where the government via NITDA subjected ASUU abd their counterpart UPPPS university payment platform system software to integrity test (vulnerability and stress test) and they failed.”
The federal government further asked the court to determine the extent of ASUU’s demand since the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MOA) that the union signed with government.
The demands included the funding for revitalisation of public universities as per 2009 agreement, Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) payments, state universities proliferation and constitution of visitation panels, and release of white paper on the report of the visitation panels.
The others were the reconstitution of the government renegotiation team for renegotiation of 2009 agreement, which was renegotiated 2013/2014, due for renegotiation 2018/2019, and the migration of ASUU members from IPPIS to its own UTAS, which is currently on test at NITDA.
NEWS
Our findings so far on Tukur Mamu ‘mind boggling’ – DSS
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday hinted that the investigation of Tukur Mamu had produced shocking revelations.
Mamu is the negotiator between the government and terrorists who kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers in March.
The citizen was repatriated last Wednesday after he was intercepted in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on his way to Saudi Arabia.
DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said the service had observed overzealous comments by some sections of the public.
The spokesman vowed that the agency would not be distracted by skewed narratives pervading the media space.
The DSS requests to be left alone to concentrate on investigations it disclosed resulted in mind-boggling outcomes.
