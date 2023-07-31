Monday, July 31, 2023
HomeNEWSSupreme Court Justice, Chima Centus Nweze reportedly dead
NEWS

Supreme Court Justice, Chima Centus Nweze reportedly dead

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Supreme Court Justice, Chima Centus Nweze reportedly dead
Justice Nweke

Justice Chima Centus (CC) Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has been reported dead.

Justice Nweze died on Sunday at the age of 64.

However, the Supreme Court is yet to confirm his death as of the time of filing this report.

Justice Nwaeze had in a dissenting judgement in 2020, declared Emeka Ihedioha of the People Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the 2019 Governorship election in Imo State.

Also, in a split judgement of three-against-two, Nweze delivered the controversial judgement of the Supreme Court which declared then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 25 February general election.

Justice Nweze, a native of Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was born on September 25, 1958.

In 2014, Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration approved the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to appoint Nweze to the supreme court.

 

Previous article
NLC insists on Wednesday strike, mobilises workers
Next article
“I could write an epistle on what has happened in the last week” Omoni Oboli shed tears of joy over her new blessing
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network