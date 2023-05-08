Supreme Court hears Oyetola, Adeleke’s case today

A panel of the Supreme Court will today (Monday) hear the appeal of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in July 16, 2022, Osun governorship poll, Adegboyega Oyetola, against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeleke was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission, but Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal panel in a majority decision on January 27, 2023, annulled his victory and declared Oyetola as the winner of the poll.

However, an Appeal Court panel led by Justice Mohammed Shaibu on March 24, overruled the governorship election tribunal that nullified the outcome of the July governorship polls.

One of the lawyers representing Adeleke in the matter, Hasim Abioye, said the matter had been listed for the adoption of address by the Supreme Court on Monday.

He further said, “It is for adoption of briefs by the parties and it invariably means hearing of the appeal and the cross-appeal.

“The cross-appeal is on our part. We cross-appealed with the judgement of the Court of Appeal aligning the Certified True Copy. We are talking about the legitimacy of the exhibit BVR relied upon by the APC, that the date on the certified true copy, post-dated the date on the receipt.

“We are also cross-appealing on the issue of the co-authorship of the judgment, the validity of the tribunal judgement.”