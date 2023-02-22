Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned judgement in the new naira policy suit to March 3, 2023.

The seven-member panel of the apex court communicated the decision on Wednesday.

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had argued that the policy was aimed at making the ruling party unpopular ahead of the elections.

Given the adjournment of the supreme court, the judgment can only be delivered after the presidential election billed for Saturday, February 25.

Advertisement

Six more states — Rivers, Kano, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Abia — joined the suit when it came up for hearing, making a total of 16 states.

The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara before the supreme court.

The states are seeking to restrain the federal government from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.