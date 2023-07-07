Supreme Court dismisses disqualification suit against Delta gov

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Ikie Aghwarianovwe against the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for lacking in merit.

In the appeal, Aghwarianowe, a gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, was seeking the disqualification of the governor over the alleged falsification of documents.

He had, sometime in October 2022 dragged the governor to court, alleging that Oborevwori submitted false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission to aid his qualification for the 2019 House of Assembly election in Delta state.

However, in a unanimous judgement of the apex court delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.