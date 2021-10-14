breaking
Supreme Court affirms Soludo as APGA’s Anambra guber candidate, Oye as National Chairman
After over two hours of fierce legal fireworks by lawyers, the Supreme Court on Thursday in Abuja affirmed former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the November 6, 2021, election in Anambra State.
The apex court also returned Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party.
In a judgment of a five-man panel of justices of the court, the appeal filed by one Jude Okeke was dismissed on the ground of being an abuse of court process.
Justice Mary Peter Odili, who delivered the lead judgment, awarded a sum of N1 million to be paid by Jude Okeke to APGA and Victor Oye.
Justice Odili upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which had earlier dismissed Okeke’s suit.
breaking
Iyorchia Ayu emerges consensus Chairmanship candidate of PDP
Former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu has emerged the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
His choice came after a marathon meeting of the Northern Caucus of the PDP held at Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.
It was gathered that two other contenders from the North, where the position has been zoned to – former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema, and the incumbent deputy national chairman (North), Senator Nazif Suleiman – stepped down for Ayu.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had zoned the position of National Chairman to the North apart from endorsing the decision of Zoning Committee which said the current National Working Committee (NWC) positions be swapped between the North and the South.
At a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, confirmed that Ayu was unanimously picked as the candidate for the office of the National Chairman by the Northern Caucus of the party.
Ayu had earlier emerged the consensus national chairmanship candidate for the North Central zone after other contenders from the zone withdrew from the race early this week.
The party’s national convention holds in Abuja October 31.
breaking
Military finally confirms death of ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has confirmed the killing of Leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.
Al-Barnawi was killed in the last week of August.
General Irabor spoke on Thursday during the ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communications team at the Presidential Villa , Abuja.
“I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead,” said the CDS.
Al-Barnawi was the son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf who was also killed by security forces in 2009 when he launched a war against the Nigerian state.
Al-Barnawi fell less than two months after he consolidated his grip following the death of Shekau.
He had in an audio released in Kanuri language confirmed the death of Shekau and the triumph of his faction.
breaking
Nnamdi Kanu not transferred to India, still in DSS custody – Ejiofor
Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, debunked report that the Federal Government has moved his client to India.
Ejiofor, in a statement he issued through his verified Facebook page, said contrary to the report which he described as “fake news”, he held a pre-trial briefing with the embattled IPOB leader last Monday, with another visit scheduled for Thursday.
Maintaining that FG would have no choice but to produce Kanu in court on October 21, Ejiofor, urged all his supporters not to get distracted, but to intensify their prayers and supplications to God.
The statement entitled “Important Notice”, read; “Please Umuchineke (children of God), and teeming followers of Our indefatigable Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this time should not be for any form of distraction.
“You all should rather be intensifying in your prayers and supplications to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama as the D-Day gradually approaches.
“Do not give in to mischief makers who are currently parading FAKE NEWS that Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been transferred to India for whatever mischievous purpose they are insinuating.
“We were with him on Monday for pre-trial briefing and will still be with him tomorrow.
“Please your eyes should always be on the ball, do not be distracted at all.
Remain strong in spirit, and continue in your prayers and supplications.
“The Federal Government has no choice but to bring Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Court on the 21st Day of October, it is an explicit order of Court. “Thank you all and remain blessed”.
It will be recalled that despite heavy security that was mounted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 26, the Department of State Services, DSS, failed to produce the detained IPOB leader for continuation of his trial.
Government lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, had blamed the inability of the DSS to produce the Defendant in court on what he termed as “logistical difficulties”.
Kanu, who was on June 27, returned back to the country after he was reportedly arrested in Kenya, is facing a treasonable felony charge the FG preferred against him.
Trial Justice Binta Nyako had on June 29, remanded him in custody of the DSS.
The Defendant had since filed an application to be transferred from DSS custody to a Correctional Center, accusing the security agency of denying him access to his lawyers and medical doctor.
He said he might die in custody of the DSS if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.
Latest News
- Iyorchia Ayu emerges consensus Chairmanship candidate of PDP
- Court orders Oyedepo’s university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit
- Military finally confirms death of ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi
- #EndSARS memorial organisers release schedule of events despite police warnings
- Kano APC congresses: Senators Shekarau, Jibrin, Rep members dare Ganduje
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Gbenga Daniel visits Tinubu
-
POLITICS2 days ago
LAGOS APC CHAIRMANSHIP: Ex-Commissioner, Ojelabi to replace Tunde Balogun
-
breaking2 days ago
Abducted Kebbi students freed after over 100 days in captivity
-
breaking2 days ago
Zamfara Assembly suspends lawmakers for associating with bandits
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP chair: Mark, Gana, others step down for Ayu
-
breaking1 day ago
Buhari to visit hometown for short rest
-
breaking1 day ago
Troops thwart ISWAP attempt to attack military base in Borno
-
breaking1 day ago
Customs asks FAAN to halt flights by 91 private jets