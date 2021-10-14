Supreme Court affirms Soludo as APGA’s Anambra guber candidate, Oye as National Chairman

After over two hours of fierce legal fireworks by lawyers, the Supreme Court on Thursday in Abuja affirmed former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the November 6, 2021, election in Anambra State.

The apex court also returned Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party.

In a judgment of a five-man panel of justices of the court, the appeal filed by one Jude Okeke was dismissed on the ground of being an abuse of court process.

Justice Mary Peter Odili, who delivered the lead judgment, awarded a sum of N1 million to be paid by Jude Okeke to APGA and Victor Oye.

Justice Odili upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which had earlier dismissed Okeke’s suit.