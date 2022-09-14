POLITICS
Supreme Court affirms Odii Ifeanyi as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate
The Supreme Court has affirmed Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for Ebonyi State in the 2023 general election.
The Apex Court set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered in favour of Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba on account of illegality.
In a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba and endorsed by other four Justices, the Supreme Court held that the Court of Appeal ought not to have listened to Ogba because he did not obtain leave of court before filing his appeal in the Court of Appeal.
Justice Garba held that since Senator Ogba was not a party to the Federal High Court suit, he ought to have applied and secured permission of the Court of Appeal before joining the matter.
Details later.
POLITICS
Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the camp of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will today (Wednesday) at the Federal High Court in Abuja begin legal fireworks on the legality or otherwise of the primary election that produced Atiku.
The suit was filed by a chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Newgent Ekamon, asking the court to invalidate the victory of Atiku and declare Wike the valid presidential candidate of the PDP.
A hearing notice just sighted indicated that the matter has been slated for definite hearing by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed.
Sources said that some Senior Advocates of Nigeria whose identities are not yet known have been assembled by Wike, while Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, will lead the legal team of Atiku.
The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 also has Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as respondents.
POLITICS
2023: We have not changed our position on Muslim-Muslim ticket – Northern Christians
Chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Abuja, on Tuesday, reiterated their rejection of the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.
They declared that they would not change their stand against the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.
The chairmen made their position known during a meeting convened by Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in Abuja.
The former Speaker, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, explained that the meeting with the Christian leaders from the North and the FCT was to decide on 2023.
Dogara stated that the fight for justice continues, adding that they held a Consultative Meeting with Christian Leaders From the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in 2023.
Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, also confirmed the meeting to DAILY POST, saying it was well attended in person by all the CAN chairmen from the North, except Katsina State.
He explained, “We are saying there is no going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.”
Hayab stated that they would consult with leading Christian politicians across party before deciding on the next line of action.
He added that they would also wait for signals from their (CAN) national body, stressing that they would point them to the way to go, “but the Muslim-Muslim ticket is out of the equation.”
He added that what they had expected from the APC was to explain themselves to them rather than hiring impostors to impersonate genuine Christian leaders.
The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu settled for the same faith ticket despite stiff opposition from Christians.
Ever since then, the Northern Christians, who feel slighted, have been meeting to champion a way forward.
POLITICS
PDP: Ayu jets out of Nigeria amid call for his resignation
Amidst calls for his resignation, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu is to embark on a medical trip to Europe on Wednesday.
The party has been emmessed in crisis following, PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate and the insistence of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s group on the removal of Ayu.
They argued that a northerner is the presidential candidate, National Chairman and also the Chairman PDP Governors Forum is from the zone.
Ayu in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Tuesday hands over to Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun in accordance with the PDP constitution.
The statement read in part “the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, will leave Nigeria for Europe tomorrow (Wednesday).
“Ayu will be out of the country for about two weeks.
“While away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, will act in his place.
“Already, the National chairman has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He is expected back at month-end”.
A credible source that is close to the PDP National Chairman exclusively disclosed that the trip to Europe is for medical treatment.
The source said, “it is not vacation and not official. But, a medical trip”.
