Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case to September

The Supreme Court has again postponed the hearing of Nnamdi Kanu’s case until September 14.

Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had filed an appeal challenging the Court of Appeal’s ruling that stopped the DSS from releasing him.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal had faulted the Nigerian government’s forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria last year June to face terrorism charges over the IPOB leader’s separatist campaigns.

Oludotun Adefope-Okojie who led the appellate court’s panel had on 13 October held that the federal government broke local and international laws by forcibly re-arresting and returning Mr Kanu to Nigeria.

But in a ruling on October 28, 2022, Haruna Tsanami leading a panel of the Court of Appeal, in Abuja, ordered that the enforcement of the judgment releasing Mr Kanu be put on hold.

The federal government had applied that the execution of the judgment is suspended pending the resolution of its appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard the case on April 27 but adjourned it till May 11 (today)