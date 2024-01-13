In the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgments, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should apologize to the judiciary for its senseless and irresponsible attacks during the electoral process.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party has accepted the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Morka expressed delight that in Lagos, Ebonyi and Cross River States, the Supreme Court upheld the election of the governorship candidates of the APC.

Morka, however, noted that the appeals on Kano, Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau and Abia State governorship polls were decided in favour of other political parties and their candidates, saying the ruling party has accepted its fate.

In a statement, Morka said: “While the Apex Court’s decisions will undoubtedly elicit mixed reactions and reviews, the decisions are final and binding on all parties to the legal contests.

“The decisions today provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy and independence of the Judiciary.

“APC has been consistent in its position that the Judiciary must be left alone to perform its important duty of resolving disputes, including electoral disputes, as constitutionally mandated.

“The decisions today must serve as a rebuke to political opposition figures that vilified and denigrated our courts when judgments were handed against them in these same matters.

“Assuming that it has any spec of decency left, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must tender an unreserved apology to the courts and our judges for the senseless, irresponsible, reckless and unjustified attacks it mounted against the Judiciary throughout this electoral cycle.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our Governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Bassey Otu of Cross River State, and wish them the very best as they continue to serve their states and country. We urge everyone to remain calm and continue to maintain the peace.”