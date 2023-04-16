Sunday, April 16, 2023
HomeNEWSSupplementary Poll: Nigeria’s Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 12 Persons With N1.5million In...
NEWS

Supplementary Poll: Nigeria’s Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 12 Persons With N1.5million In Kano, Katsina For Vote-buying

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash at some polling units.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it arrested 12 persons with N1.5 million for alleged vote-buying during the Saturday’s supplementary polls in Kano and Katsina states.

 

The commission disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Kano Zonal Commander of EFCC, Faruk Dogondaji, who spoke during the interview, revealed that 10 of the suspects were arrested in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State while two were nabbed in Kankiya Council Areas of Katsina State.

 

Dogondaji said the suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash at some polling units.

- Advertisement -

 

He said the 10 suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 in Doguwa LGA, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankia LGA.

“We will also be physically present at all the collation centres to prevent change of results,” he said.

 

He said the presence of the personnel in the electoral process would add credibility to the exercise.

 

The EFCC commander said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

 



Source link

Previous article
Tambuwal wins Sokoto-South Senatorial election
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network