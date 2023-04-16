Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it arrested 12 persons with N1.5 million for alleged vote-buying during the Saturday’s supplementary polls in Kano and Katsina states.

The commission disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Kano Zonal Commander of EFCC, Faruk Dogondaji, who spoke during the interview, revealed that 10 of the suspects were arrested in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State while two were nabbed in Kankiya Council Areas of Katsina State.

Dogondaji said the suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash at some polling units.

He said the 10 suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 in Doguwa LGA, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankia LGA.

“We will also be physically present at all the collation centres to prevent change of results,” he said.

He said the presence of the personnel in the electoral process would add credibility to the exercise.

The EFCC commander said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.