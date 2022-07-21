SPORTS
Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
For the umpteenth time, the Super Falcons boycotted a scheduled training session Wednesday morning over unpaid allowances at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON) in Morocco.
It was gathered from a credible source in Morocco that even as they were again scheduled to have an evening training session after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly promised to pay the allowance, the Falcons refused to train until their demands were met.
The Super Falcons had arrived Casablanca from Rabat after their 5-4 loss to Morocco and had a recovery session in the swimming pool before the decision to boycott training.
The players reportedly have not been paid since the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.
SPORTS
Gvardiol in shock move to Chelsea
RB Leipzig’s centre-back, Josko Gvardiol, is set for a shock move to Chelsea this summer.
According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea is keen to make Gvardiol their No1 transfer target to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, who is reportedly set to join Barcelona this summer.
Gvardiol has been linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the summer and the Premier League giants are keen to sign three central defenders this transfer window.
The 20-year-old featured 46 times for RB Leipzig last season, helping the German club win the DFB Pokal and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea has already completed a deal for Kalidou Kouliably from Napoli.
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, wanted to bring in Manchester City’s Nathan Ake but the Citizens were not willing to sell so attention could turn to Gvardiol.
SPORTS
Chelsea finally agree £55 million deal for Tuchel’s third signing
English Premier League giants, Chelsea have agreed to a £55 million deal with Sevilla to sign defender, Jules Kounde.
According to The Sun, Chelsea have now agreed to pay £51million, plus £4million in add-ons to bring Kounde, who will become manager Thomas Tuchel’s third summer signing, to Stamford Bridge.
Recall that Chelsea had already signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly from Manchester City and Napoli, respectively.
Kounde was wanted by Chelsea last year, but pulled out in the closing stages of the summer transfer window last summer after Sevilla raised their asking price.
The report added that Kounde has already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and the Frenchman is due to undergo a medical within the next 48 hours.
Meanwhile, speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel urged the Chelsea board to strengthen the squad this summer.
“I think we need a couple more players in, to improve the squad,” Tuchel said.
SPORTS
Watch ex-Man Utd star Paul Pogba show off outrageous skills in training as Juventus gush over their returning hero
Paul Pogba showed fans he’s still got it by showing off his dazzling array of skills in training with Juventus.
Pogba returned to the Old Lady in July on a free transfer after an underwhelming spell with Manchester United.
The France international was often lambasted for his seeming lack of effort whilst at Old Trafford.
Which is why many United fans and football pundits alike couldn’t wait to see the back of him.
He also irked the United faithful by implying the club’s lack of managerial stability, plus being played out of position, were the reasons for his failings at Old Trafford.
However, Pogba’s been welcomed with open arms by the Bianconeri collective who mobbed the midfielder upon his arrival in Turin.
But his disdain for United became apparent during the signing session when a fan asked him to sign a shirt of his former side.
Pogba was captured wagging his finger and scoffing before moving on from the United jersey.
His gesture was given the seal of approval by Old Lady supporters who amalgamated on social media to give the maverick a thumbs up.
And the 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during a recent training session with his new team-mates.
He deftly evaded two challenges with some mesmering footwork complete with a backheel past an incoming opponent, shown by Juve’s Instagram account.
Pogba’s wizardry delighted Juve’s fans who flocked to social media to gush over what they witnessed.
One fan wrote: “Oh my…prime Pogba is back.”
While another egged Pogba on saying: “Give it to them PP.”
And a third insinuated that Pogba only underperforms when at United, adding: “God damn you, it was only bad for Manchester United,” with angry face emojis.
Latest News
- The European Central Bank about to go big on its first rate hike in 11 years
- Stock futures slip after Nasdaq’s rally as investors digest corporate earnings
- Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
- Italian PM Mario Draghi to resign after failing to revive his coalition government
- Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Bread makers threaten nationwide strike
-
NEWS2 days ago
One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
European stocks slip as relief rally falters
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Sowore’s party, AAC nominates Caroline Danjuma as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigeria at risk of Marburg virus – NCDC
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Obi visits Oyedepo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Matawalle bars Zamfara monarchs from awarding chieftaincy titles without approval