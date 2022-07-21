Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances

For the umpteenth time, the Super Falcons boycotted a scheduled training session Wednesday morning over unpaid allowances at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON) in Morocco.

It was gathered from a credible source in Morocco that even as they were again scheduled to have an evening training session after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly promised to pay the allowance, the Falcons refused to train until their demands were met.

The Super Falcons had arrived Casablanca from Rabat after their 5-4 loss to Morocco and had a recovery session in the swimming pool before the decision to boycott training.

The players reportedly have not been paid since the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.