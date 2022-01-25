SPORTS
Super Eagles team sneaks into Nigeria in midnight flight after AFCON failure
The Super Eagles on Tuesday morning quietly returned to Nigeria from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon without fanfare.
The players and officials returned via a chartered flight from Garoua, where they played four matches.
They arrived at 1:10am at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, received by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials.
The NFF officials were led by their General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, accompanied by the federation’s executive committee members Yusuf Ahmed and Shehu Dikko.
A large chunk of the players and officials came down from the aircraft, alongside a large number comprising members of the supporters’ club and media personnel.
The aircraft later headed to Lagos, where it dropped off the few remaining players and officials while the rest headed to the Transcorp Hilton.
Sanusi welcomed the players and praised them for their efforts in Cameroon, saying it was now time to look ahead to the task of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
”You have tried your best. It was just unfortunate that you failed to reach the final. But, right now, what is left is the unfinished business of qualification for Qatar 2022,” he stated. “We should put behind us 2021 AFCON and start preparing for the final qualifiers.”
The team captain Ahmed Musa explained that the team had put behind them the disappointment of failing to reach its target at the 2021 AFCON.
”We are now looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana’s Black Stars in March. But right now, it is back to club business for us,” he said.
The Super Eagles, after three wins in the competition’s first round, which earned the tag of favourites, could not go beyond the second round.
They lost 0-1 to Tunisia in a match that saw them reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark.
The players are expected to return to their respective clubs abroad in the next one or two days.
SPORTS
WORLD CUP: Mario Balotelli handed Italy recall
Mario Balotelli has been named in the Italy national squad for the first time since 2018 as the Azzurri prepare for a pivotal international break that will determine their World Cup qualification status.
Balotelli spent years under current national team boss Roberto Mancini while the pair were both at Premier League titans Manchester City, memorably winning the title together in the most dramatic fashion.
They also worked together at Serie A giants Inter Milan beforehand and Balotelli’s common temper tantrums have clearly not rubbed Mancini up the wrong way.
The 31-year-old has become somewhat of a journeyman striker in recent years and currently plies his trade with Adana Demirspor in Turkey but has clearly impressed and earned his Italy call-up as a result.
Balotelli has looked someway back to his best with Demirspor and has registered nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.
Mancini has overseen great success as Italy boss and was at the helm for their Euro 2020 success last summer after defeating England on penalties at Wembley Stadium.
However, their attempts to confirm their place in Qatar for the World Cup later this year have proved far more difficult and there is every chance the reigning European Championship holders could miss out on the tournament altogether.
They have been drawn against North Macedonia and providing they get the job done against the Eastern Europeans Balotelli will face off against current Manchester resident Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s dramatic 2-1 home defeat by Serbia ensured Fernando Santos’ men will also drop down into the play-off rat race as they too try to book their place in Qatar.
Ronaldo is desperate to add a World Cup gong to his staggering trophy cabinet that includes Euro 2016 after Portugal toppled France in Paris.
Balotelli and Co. would not have home advantage were they to beat North Macedonia and Portugal beat Turkey.
Should Italy lose either clash, it would mark the second World Cup in a row they have failed to qualify for after missing out on Russia in 2018.
SPORTS
Nigerian players, Okoye, Iwobi get death threats after Super Eagles’ AFCON exit
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye and midfielder, Alex Iwobi, have been subjected to cyberbullying by fans, including death threats, after Nigeria’s exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.
Youssef Msakni scored the only goal of the encounter with a strike from 25 yards out to fire Tunisia to the last eight and break Nigerian hearts.
Some fans felt Okoye should have saved Msakni’s effort, while Iwobi was sent off for a foul after just six minutes on the pitch for what was deemed to be a dangerous tackle.
Iwobi had been sent into the game in the 59th minute for Kelechi Iheanacho to help change the complexity of the game, but his sending off further piled pressure on the midfield and the defence.
An Instagram user @Clifford_Marius under a picture posted by Okoye wrote, “It will not be well with you. I pray you don’t see next month, you will die in a plane crash.”
@la_isle on Instagram wrote, “Maduka, you will not live long. You sold this AFCON match to the Tunisians.”
@pelexofLagos wrote, “Maduka Okoye, God will punish you and your family, your incompetence cost us AFCON.”
StCollins wrote, “You are the worst goalkeeper on earth.”
Striker Sadiq Umar had also been a subject of online bullying over his performance in some of the country’s group stage games.
Okoye and Iwobi were also subjects of social media memes.
However, they took individual action to reduce the effects of the abuses, with Okoye restricting comments on his Instagram handle, while Iwobi deleted all pictures on his page.
The Everton midfielder had previously deactivated his Twitter following the online abuses.
SPORTS
Six fans killed in stampede at Cameroon AFCON match
A crush outside a Cameroon stadium where the host nation qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals on Monday left at least six people dead and more than 40 injured, according to the Central African nation’s national broadcaster.
Crowds attempted to enter the Yaounde Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 in Africa’s top football tournament.
While the stadium’s capacity of 60,000 was limited to 60 percent because of the coronavirus, the cap is 80 percent for matches involving the national team.
“A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium” caused “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”, reported Cameroon’s state broadcaster CRTV.
The Confederation of African Football, which runs the continent’s flagship competition, said it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired”.
Following a low turnout in the first round games at brand new stadiums built for the continent’s premier men’s soccer tournament, Cameroon authorities have thrown open stadium gates, organised mass transport, and given out free tickets to lure fans.
Over the years, overcrowding at football matches has resulted in hundreds of deaths around the world.
In 2015, thousands of fans in Cairo attempted to enter a stadium in the Egyptian capital to watch a game, triggering panic as police fired tear gas and birdshot. The chaos led to the deaths of 40 people and dozens were injured.
