SPORTS
Super Eagles suffer embarrassing loss to Mexico in friendly
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have had a game to forget as they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Mexico, in an international friendly.
The match was played early today at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (LA Coliseum).
The Eagles squad, comprising mainly home-based players had only one foreign-based player, Ibrahim Sunusi, who plays for CF Montreal.
Mexico took charge of the game two minutes into the first half after Hector Herrera, headed in from a corner kick.
The Eagles who could not handle the quality of the Mexicans suffered another blow two minutes after conceding the first.
Rogelio Funes Mori slotted home from close range. He was assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Half time ended 2-0 as the Eagles failed to register a single shot on target in the opening half.
El Tri resumed their riot on the Eagles six minutes into the second half as Hector Herrera made it three for the home side, capitalising on a goalkeeping error from Stanley Nwabali.
Substitute Jonathan dos Santos compounded Nigeria’s woes as he fired in a fourth 13 minutes from time to cap off a dominant performance.
The game was almost like an overkill as the Mexicans had eight corner-kicks while Nigerians had only two.
They also dominated possession, with 63 percent to them and 37 percent to the Nigerians.
The Super Eagles could only muster four shots at goal, with none on target, as against 20 by the Mexicans who had 11 of them on target.
The game was used by the Mexicans to round off their preparations for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Competition which begins July 10.
It was also part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Following their huge loss today, the Eagles have a chance to redeem their image in their next world cup qualifying match against Liberia.
The game is scheduled for Wednesday, 1 September.
SPORTS
Fulham unveil Marco Silva as new coach
Fulham have appointed former Everton manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, the English Championship (second-tier) club said.
Silva, 43, guided Everton to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season in 2018 but was sacked by the Merseyside club in December the following year after a 5-2 defeat by city rivals Liverpool.
Parker left the club this week following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
He has since been named as the new Bournemouth manager.
“I’m really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club,” Silva said in a club statement on Thursday.
“I’m excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season.”
Silva will be assisted by former Fulham forward and fellow Portuguese Luis Boa Morte, who made 250 appearances for the West London club.
SPORTS
England qualify for Euro 2020 quarter-finals with joyous victory over Germany
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck in the second half to steer England past Germany and into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on a famous night at Wembley.
Manchester City winger Sterling converted for the third time in four games after Luke Shaw’s cross to put the Three Lions ahead with 15 minutes remaining.
And under-pressure captain Kane doubled the advantage in the 86th minute from Jack Grealish’s assist, marking the Tottenham striker’s first goal in 570 minutes.
The pair of goals were met with emphatic celebrations at Wembley as well as in pubs and living rooms up and down the country as England overcame their old rivals on home soil to reach the quarter-finals.
It was not all plain sailing, as Sterling almost went from hero to zero after giving the ball away and presenting Thomas Muller with the perfect chance to pull Germany back on level terms.
But, astonishingly, the Bayern Munich veteran put his effort wide of the post while through one-on-one on Jordan Pickford, who was brilliant throughout the last-16 tie.
Pickford made crucial saves either side of the interval to prevent England falling behind and looks every bit the assured No. 1 his country has been calling out for.
SPORTS
Fernandinho signs one-year extension deal at Manchester City
Manchester City captain Fernandinho insists he has unfinished business at the club after signing a one-year contract extension.
The 36-year-old will stay on at the Etihad Stadium until 2022 and is targeting another shot at the UEFA Champions League.
His team lost to Chelsea in their first final last month.
“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals they’re looking for,” said the Brazilian.
“In my point of view, we can do that. There’s still places to improve and to get those targets.
“Obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.
“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I will be the happiest person there.”
Fernandinho joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has made 350 appearances and won 12 domestic trophies during that time.
He became the joint-most decorated player in League Cup history last season when he won a sixth Carabao Cup.
“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.
“He is an outstanding footballer —— one of the best in the world in his position —- and an exemplary professional.”
