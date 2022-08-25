Super Eagles head coach, Peseiro, wife visit Nigeria Embassy in Portugal

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, alongside his wife, visited the Nigerian embassy in Portugal on Thursday.

Peseiro and his wife were received by the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas, and all the embassy staff.

The tactician, who is Portuguese posted a picture of himself, his wife, Kefas, and the embassy staff with a short message on social media.

“A pleasure to have met the Ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal, Alex E. Kefas, and all the embassy staff,” Peseiro wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Thank you all very much for the warm welcome my wife and I received,” he added.

The 62-year-old was appointed Super Eagles head coach on May 15 this year.

The West Africans won two and lost two of their opening four games under his tutelage.

The Super Eagles will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a friendly at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.