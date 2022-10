Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped two places in the latest men’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday.

The latest ranking was published on FIFA’s official website.

The West Africans are now ranked 32nd in the world.

The Super Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their only game in September.

Jose Peseiro’s side, however, maintained the number four position in Africa.

The Terangha Lions of Senegal, Atlas Lions of Morocco, and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are the three teams ahead of Nigeria in the ranking.

Two-time African champions Algeria completed the top five teams on the continent.

The Super Eagles’ next game is a friendly against Portugal in Lisbon on November 17.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 22 December 2022.