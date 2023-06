The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African champions picked the ticket after defeating Sierra Leone 3 -2 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, on Sunday with one game to spare.

Victor Osimhen with a first half brace, but the Leone Stars levelled with goals from Mustapha Bundu and Augustus Kargbo.

Kelechi Iheanacho tapped in a late winner