Sunil Chhetri or Virat Kohli? Memes Flood Internet After India Captain’s Hat-trick Against Pakistan

The Indian football team’s dominant 4-0 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Championship opener saw none other than the captain Sunil Chhetri step up and deliver. Chhetri bagged a brilliant hat-trick for India while Udanta Singh scored the 4th goal to sum up the team’s triumphant start to the tournament. Seeing Chhetri’s mesmerising show against Pakistan, fans lauded the veteran striker on social media. Those aware of his friendship former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli unleashed some hilarious memes on social media, encapsulating the two stalwarts’ performances against Pakistan.

Much like Chhetri, Kohli had delivered an exceptional performance against Pakistan when India had come across their neighbours on the cricket pitch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

As the ace footballer delivered against the neighbours, Kohli and Chhetri memes flooded social media. Here are a few:

As for the match, Chhetri led from the front, scoring a hat-trick (10′, 16′ and 73′) followed by Udanta Singh Kumam’s goal in the 81st minute.

With this win, India has maintained the seventh straight clean sheet against their traditional rivals.

India positioned themselves at the top of the points table in Group A, having a better goal difference than Kuwait, who, earlier on Wednesday defeated Nepal 3-1 in the tournament opener.

India came into this tournament on the back of its title-winning campaign at the Intercontinental Cup, 2023. They are currently placed at 101 in the FIFA rankings.

With ANI inputs

