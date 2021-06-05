Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ekiti rally

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, along other agitators, on Saturday, shut down Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, for several hours, to demand Yoruba Nation.

Masquerades, market women, youths, Okada riders also joined in their protest in the state capital.

Security agencies deployed their personnel to guide against the hijacking of the protest by miscreants.

Speaking at the rally , Igboho insisted that no amount of threat and intimidation will thwart the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

Details later