Sunday Igboho with his warriors begin raid of forests for Fulani herdsmen

Popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho) will on Monday begin combing forests in the South-west in search of Fulani herdsmen.

Igboho disclosed this on Sunday during a Facebook interview.

Igboho said he would raiding the hideouts of Fulani herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the South-west.

He noted that he was not going to back down on his agitation for a Yoruba nation

Igboho attained national prominence last year after he issued a quit notice to a Fulani community in Igangan, Oyo State.

Since then, he has become a hero of sort in the South-western part of Nigeria.